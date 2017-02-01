Hacker News
Why We Need a Federal Job Guarantee – Jacobin
jacobinmag.com
2 points
by
shanacarp
18 minutes ago
dmitrygr
10 minutes ago
The "conservative estimate" of 15e6 new people in need of jobs cannot be right if the calim that this will pay more than McDonalds and Walmart is. It will be more as people will flee all places paying less than FJG, which even now there are > 15e6 of.
