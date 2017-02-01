Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why We Need a Federal Job Guarantee – Jacobin (jacobinmag.com)
2 points by shanacarp 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The "conservative estimate" of 15e6 new people in need of jobs cannot be right if the calim that this will pay more than McDonalds and Walmart is. It will be more as people will flee all places paying less than FJG, which even now there are > 15e6 of.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: