Ask HN: What are best online resources to learn Java as a complete beginner?
1 point by shradha408 50 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Please suggest the best online courses, books, blogs and other resources to learn Java. I am a complete beginner. Also, please suggest learning paths or ways to learn the language effectively. I'm kind of lost on where to begin from.





