Ask HN: What are best online resources to learn Java as a complete beginner?
shradha408
50 minutes ago
Please suggest the best online courses, books, blogs and other resources to learn Java. I am a complete beginner. Also, please suggest learning paths or ways to learn the language effectively. I'm kind of lost on where to begin from.
