I wrote the code behind this a year or two ago with two friends to power Action (https://meetaction.com/), but only recently got around to open-sourcing it.
Docs+ is a set of Javascript functions that you can use in browser extensions or userscripts to directly interact with a Google Doc (think adding or reading text from the editor, adding your own "Docs Button" next to the "Comment" and "Share" buttons, right-click menus, etc.).
Hoping someone can find a creative use for it! If you're looking for a demo, there's code for a time-to-speak counter using Docs+ here: https://github.com/matthewsot/speechless
