Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: How were the super bowl led torches synced?
6 points
by
alistproducer2
30 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
My guess is via each volunteer's phone. Anyone with a better guess?
thebiglebrewski
2 minutes ago
Maybe it was this guy?
https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/5pouv4/18_months_ago_...
reply
fury-s12
4 minutes ago
https://github.com/jamrader/XTAudioBeacons
maybe
reply
artsandsci
24 minutes ago
Maybe triangulation with beacons?
reply
mathgeek
16 minutes ago
This is what I would assume. They weren't perfectly synced (although very close), so it appeared to be some sort of localized position detection.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply