Ask HN: How were the super bowl led torches synced?
6 points by alistproducer2 30 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite
My guess is via each volunteer's phone. Anyone with a better guess?





Maybe it was this guy? https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/5pouv4/18_months_ago_...

https://github.com/jamrader/XTAudioBeacons

maybe

Maybe triangulation with beacons?

This is what I would assume. They weren't perfectly synced (although very close), so it appeared to be some sort of localized position detection.

