|
|Ask HN: Anyone want to sell their side project or startup?
|
2 points by pegeonland 35 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I am looking to buy a side project or startup that can be potentially run by a single person.
I don't want to disclose budget. For the right project and technology startup, I can put down money.
Please answer with following questions. If you are not willing to disclose data publicly, then shoot me an email.
My email is domainsurgeon at gmail.
Questions-
1. Website url
2. What the project or startup is about (one line)
3. Monthly active users
4. Source of revenue streams
5. Monthly income (if any )
6. Adsense enabled?
Thanks.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact