But there’s some fierce objection against the merger of IDPF into the W3C [1][2], the key (?) argument being formulated as:
> “The W3C is focused on promoting the Web, but eBooks are not websites. When the IDPF is gone, who will advocate for readers?”
Maybe a fair point, but I don’t think I can agree. While it is true indeed that reading long-form content like books requires enduring focus, and that having to read them in a browser where linkbait always is luring to have you click away into a never ending feed of distraction, the problem is not the underlying technology.
[1] http://www.publishersweekly.com/pw/by-topic/digital/content-...
[2] http://futureofebooks.info/
