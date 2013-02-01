Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What are some 'must watch' talks?
92 points by CSMastermind 13 hours ago





If you like the business of running software companies, these are probably my two favorite business-oriented talks ever:

Long Slow SaaS Ramp of Death (Gail Goodman): http://businessofsoftware.org/2013/02/gail-goodman-constant-...

Wide-ranging; covers why SaaS companies are brutally difficult to build and how ConstantContact very gradually achieved escape velocity while on the titular long slow SaaS ramp of death and eventually got to the fabled hockeystick growth land.

Designing the Ideal Bootstrapped [Software] Business (Jason Cohen): https://vimeo.com/74338272 Jason presents a framework for how to find a product which will get you to $10k in monthly recurring revenue.

(If you liked these two talks and just want More Like That Please go to the Microconf video page and queue up every talk by Rob Walling, preferably in order.)

And, on an entirely different subject, Developers, Entrepreneurs, and Depression (Greg Baugues): http://businessofsoftware.org/2013/11/developers-entrepreneu...

Conal Elliott on denotational design: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmKYiUOEo2A

Rich Hickey's talk on simplicity is a must watch.

https://www.infoq.com/presentations/Simple-Made-Easy

And one of the most useful talks of all time for building organizations is by Ed Catmull (of Pixar)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=k2h2lvhzMDc

I saw Simple Made Easy live, in person, in Saint Louis (where I live), back in Fall 2011. I remember the experience very well ~ forever changed the trajectory of my personal and professional efforts at software development.

I was so under-exposed to non C-family languages at the time that I asked the guy next to met whether the code used to demo the ideas "was Haskell or something else?" I felt embarrassed at the shocked look on his face; my grand exploration of Clojure (and other functional languages too!) began shortly thereafter. The previous evening, I'd accidentally had dinner with Dr. Gerald Sussman... what a conference, what an experience was Strange Loop 2011!

[+] https://thestrangeloop.com/2011/sessions.html

The Front End Architecture Revolution by David Nolen is one of my all-time favorites, and was probably the biggest single influence on the trajectory of my own development career: http://www.ustream.tv/recorded/61483785

The Birth & Death of JavaScript.

A talk by Gary Bernhardt.

https://www.destroyallsoftware.com/talks/the-birth-and-death...

His other talks are great too! My favourite is "A Whole New World". https://www.destroyallsoftware.com/talks

Mark Fisher's talk about how capitalism makes it seem like the only game in town [0]

David Pearce on abolishing suffering [1]

Jurgen Schmidhuber "Universal AI and a formal theory of fun" [2]

Slavoj Žižek on "signs from the future" - also ties into [0] a bit because at one point he mentions how excess capital was found to actually reduce the efficiency of certain creative tasks [3]

[0] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deZgzw0YHQI

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_VCb9sk6CTc

[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnbZzcruGu0

[3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nb-wbaSUMAY

Žižek on green consumerism is quite good as well, I find myself constantly thinking of it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpAMbpQ8J7g.

Yes! I agree with him a lot that environmentalists today are too conservative - in the insistence that preternatural human effects on the environment can only be disturbing or jeopardize ecosystems. But, like Žižek likes to say: what if the opposite were true? What if we should instead aim for more radical reinterpretations of our relationship with nature, and to instead make ourselves more artificial, while also better stewards of nature - like Elon Musk's vision of humans as being a multiplanetary civilization, or getting people to realize that junk is not a disease, but a symptom of a system that enables mass rearranging of junk-substrate.

Steve Jobs commencement speech

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=D1R-jKKp3NA

I'm a particular fan of Bret Victor's "The Future of Programming". [1] It's a great look at the amazing number of ideas that the CS world has come up with and how we might be able to improve the act of building programs, even from "old" ideas.

[1] https://vimeo.com/71278954

That was an absolute gem of a talk. Thank you so much for posting this.

J.B. Rainsberger — Integrated Tests Are a Scam: https://vimeo.com/80533536

Very surprised it hasn't already been mentioned, but Randy Pausch's "Last Lecture" is fantastic (although not technical):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ji5_MqicxSo

Such an epic lecture this!

Guy Steele's talk, "Growing A Language", is very good: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ahvzDzKdB0

Sir Ken Robinson's talk on Do schools kill creativity? Its worth watching.

https://www.ted.com/talks/ken_robinson_says_schools_kill_cre...

Aaand... 2 hours gone watching all Ken Robinson's talks. Brilliant stuff!

Yes, I forgot about this one but it's a TED Talks classic.

The mind behind Linux | Linus Torvalds

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8NPllzkFhE

I didn't expect to like it. But despite his slight nervousness, his simplicity and his brutal honesty and self-criticism resonated well with me.

Really good, no-nonsense talk. Good watch!

David Heinemeier Hansson at Startup School 08 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CDXJ6bMkMY

Richard Hamming: You and Your Research https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1zDuOPkMSw

(All the recordings from "Intro to The Art of Doing Science and Engineering: Learning to Learn" are amazing)

also:

Alan Kay: "OOPSLA 1997 - The computer revolution hasnt happened yet"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKg1hTOQXoY

and +1 to anything by bret victor

Simon Sinek: How great leaders inspire action - start with Why

https://www.ted.com/talks/simon_sinek_how_great_leaders_insp...

"7 minutes, 26 seconds, and the fundamental theorem of Agile Software Development", by JB Rainsberger. It's short and straight to the point. https://vimeo.com/79106557

The computer revolution hasn't happened yet by Alan Kay https://youtu.be/oKg1hTOQXoY

What Makes Us Uniquely Human? by Erwin McManus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BdgVfhciSw

Computer Architecture Essentials by James Reinders https://youtu.be/yOa0WpMwzWk

This is what happens when you reply to spam email by James Veitch https://youtu.be/_QdPW8JrYzQ

Linus Torvalds on git https://youtu.be/4XpnKHJAok8

The call to learn by Clifford Stoll https://youtu.be/Gj8IA6xOpSk

Mike Acton's Data-oriented Design is definitely a must. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rX0ItVEVjHc

