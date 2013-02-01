Ask HN: What are some 'must watch' talks?

Long Slow SaaS Ramp of Death (Gail Goodman): http://businessofsoftware.org/2013/02/gail-goodman-constant-...
Wide-ranging; covers why SaaS companies are brutally difficult to build and how ConstantContact very gradually achieved escape velocity while on the titular long slow SaaS ramp of death and eventually got to the fabled hockeystick growth land.
Designing the Ideal Bootstrapped [Software] Business (Jason Cohen): https://vimeo.com/74338272 Jason presents a framework for how to find a product which will get you to $10k in monthly recurring revenue.
(If you liked these two talks and just want More Like That Please go to the Microconf video page and queue up every talk by Rob Walling, preferably in order.)
And, on an entirely different subject, Developers, Entrepreneurs, and Depression (Greg Baugues): http://businessofsoftware.org/2013/11/developers-entrepreneu...
https://www.infoq.com/presentations/Simple-Made-Easy
And one of the most useful talks of all time for building organizations is by Ed Catmull (of Pixar)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=k2h2lvhzMDc
I was so under-exposed to non C-family languages at the time that I asked the guy next to met whether the code used to demo the ideas "was Haskell or something else?" I felt embarrassed at the shocked look on his face; my grand exploration of Clojure (and other functional languages too!) began shortly thereafter. The previous evening, I'd accidentally had dinner with Dr. Gerald Sussman... what a conference, what an experience was Strange Loop 2011!
[+] https://thestrangeloop.com/2011/sessions.html
A talk by Gary Bernhardt.
https://www.destroyallsoftware.com/talks/the-birth-and-death...
David Pearce on abolishing suffering [1]
Jurgen Schmidhuber "Universal AI and a formal theory of fun" [2]
Slavoj Žižek on "signs from the future" - also ties into [0] a bit because at one point he mentions how excess capital was found to actually reduce the efficiency of certain creative tasks [3]
[0] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deZgzw0YHQI
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_VCb9sk6CTc
[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnbZzcruGu0
[3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nb-wbaSUMAY
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=D1R-jKKp3NA
[1] https://vimeo.com/71278954
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ji5_MqicxSo
https://www.ted.com/talks/ken_robinson_says_schools_kill_cre...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8NPllzkFhE
Really good, no-nonsense talk. Good watch!
(All the recordings from "Intro to The Art of Doing Science and Engineering: Learning to Learn" are amazing)
Alan Kay: "OOPSLA 1997 - The computer revolution hasnt happened yet"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKg1hTOQXoY
and +1 to anything by bret victor
https://www.ted.com/talks/simon_sinek_how_great_leaders_insp...
