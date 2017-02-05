reply
This flat representation is probably better because it doesn't exaggerate the size of deeply nested files, but I find the example in the article a bit harder to read.
[1]: https://daisydiskapp.com/
[2]: http://www.jgoodies.com/freeware/jdiskreport/
> The sunburst layout is equivalent to the icicle layout as used by flame graphs, but it uses polar coordinates.7 While this can generate interesting shapes, there are some difficulties: function names are harder to draw and read from sunburst slices than they are in the rectangular flame-graph boxes. Also, comparing two functions becomes a matter of comparing two angles rather than two line lengths, which has been evaluated as a more difficult perceptual task.10
(I should have mentioned that they visually exaggerate deeper slices, too). I think they are pretty, but, more difficult to read.
The other app has a pie chart and trees. Both can't visually show everything at once, all subdirectories.
[1] http://queue.acm.org/detail.cfm?id=2927301
cd / && du -sh *
du's output does the first level of directories, but not subdirectories, and also requires reading of text rather than visually comparing line lengths (easier).
http://antibody-software.com/web/software/software/wiztree-f...
http://www.uderzo.it/main_products/space_sniffer/
Which uses a circular visualization
reply