Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Where has my disk space gone? Flame graphs for file systems (brendangregg.com)
10 points by brendangregg 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





I usually always recommend https://dev.yorhel.nl/ncdu/scr for this purpose. Doesn't look as colorful but the output is basically the same. The SVG output is neat though!

reply


Nice, but the output isn't the same. A flame graph can show multiple levels of subdirectories at the same time, proportionally sized to their total bytes, up to a maximum of the screen hight (say, 24). Looks like ncdu can only show 1 directory level at a time.

reply


Agreed. This is usually the first thing I try when attempting to reclaim disk space. It's incredible where you find a spare gigabyte or five.

reply


There's a bunch of other tools[1][2] that do this sort of thing already, although all the ones I've seen display file size as a sort of flame graph/pie chart hybrid (imagine a flame graph wrapped around a circle).

This flat representation is probably better because it doesn't exaggerate the size of deeply nested files, but I find the example in the article a bit harder to read.

[1]: https://daisydiskapp.com/ [2]: http://www.jgoodies.com/freeware/jdiskreport/

reply


You're right, the flame graphs (which is really an adjacency diagram with an inverted icicle layout) doesn't exaggerate subdirectories like a sunburst layout does. I wrote about problems with the sunburst layout before in ACMQ[1]:

> The sunburst layout is equivalent to the icicle layout as used by flame graphs, but it uses polar coordinates.7 While this can generate interesting shapes, there are some difficulties: function names are harder to draw and read from sunburst slices than they are in the rectangular flame-graph boxes. Also, comparing two functions becomes a matter of comparing two angles rather than two line lengths, which has been evaluated as a more difficult perceptual task.10

(I should have mentioned that they visually exaggerate deeper slices, too). I think they are pretty, but, more difficult to read.

The other app has a pie chart and trees. Both can't visually show everything at once, all subdirectories.

[1] http://queue.acm.org/detail.cfm?id=2927301

reply 


    cd / && du -sh *

reply


I'd try that first, and if it didn't find my space, then flame graphs.

du's output does the first level of directories, but not subdirectories, and also requires reading of text rather than visually comparing line lengths (easier).

reply


What does it do?

reply


This is beautiful. Great stuff. I've always had tools on desktops to do this, but never anything I could just run on a server.

reply


Very nice! On the Mac I recommend GrandPerspective: http://grandperspectiv.sourceforge.net/

reply


I'm personally quite fond of DaisyDisk on Mac, https://daisydiskapp.com/

Which uses a circular visualization

reply


For Windows: https://windirstat.net/

reply


Space sniffer, treemap based, is my choice:

http://www.uderzo.it/main_products/space_sniffer/

reply


I prefer Wiztree (link below), especially on systems with much larger disks. Since Wiztree works by scanning the MFT it's about an order of magnitude faster than Windirstat or Treesize.

http://antibody-software.com/web/software/software/wiztree-f...

reply


I'm using this flame graph tool on Mac, and I much prefer its layout than tree maps. :)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: