The author writes off solutions such as Redux which are designed to solve nearly all of the "problems" the author assigns to React because they add extra layers to the application, however in reality, separating your data and your views is EXACTLY the point - that's what helps to make complex applications manageable.
The article is really an advertisement for the authors own framework Binding.scala, rather than a critical look at React.
reply
If you have a 'complex project' you are going to need more than just ReactJS. It's like saying Handlebars templating is no good for large projects.
The reusability of components in a large project, and specifically the issues the author points out about interactivity between components, isn't supposed to be done in react, you're supposed to have a data (store) layer which manages the state of your components. This means the component itself is essentially just an template for your output.
I'm not quite sure how using "className" vs "class" materially affects a complex project.
propTypes are pretty shallow in terms of checking, but I've seen them more as something third party components should provide as metadata/documentation rather than replacing a type system. Large project should rely on Flow or TypeScript if they're worried about typings.
I'm not sure I follow the complaints against asychronicity? Maybe when dealing with improperly complex components it becomes tricky and that I think takes experience to get a feel for.
Additionally, if we're comparing what appears to me to be a synchronous two way binding pattern to React, I think it's really just a matter of choosing the wrong technology for a given preference. React and the omnidirectional data flow pattern are directly opposed to that.
A number of the comments about React are very overstated or overblown. For example:
> Since the two versions of virtual DOMs are mutually independent, the React framework has no idea about what is going on in data sources, randomly guessing processing operations depending on just these two DOMs. This kind of algorithm is extremely slow and inaccurate.
In reality, unless the component tree is dramatically changed (such as changing to an entirely different screen), the new VDOM contents are likely to be almost identical to the previous contents. React makes a number of educated assumptions about the structure of a VDOM tree to efficiently diff the changes. That does take processing time, but saying it is "slow and inaccurate" is just silly.
Ultimately, this article seems to be mostly about bashing React and trying to sell the author's Scala HTML bindings library instead.
How did the author come to this conclusion?
He only complained about issues he saw in React, he didn't really compare them to how it would work in binding.scala. I'm sorry, but I find this post a badly written example of `software A is bad and therefore you should use software B, even though it is not examined critically`
My main problem with React is that it's more complicated than it needs to be - If following an architecture like Redux, you often end up with long complex chains of reducers and components which makes the logic very hard to follow - Especially if you like to split up your code across multiple files.
There are few things worse than having 10+ files open at the same time and having to figure out which one(s) is/are the cause of your problem.
"Issue 1: React components are difficult to reuse in complex interactive web projects.
Such a lightweight component is very handy in rendering plain and static webpages. Nonetheless, when there are interactions between one component and another, passing callback functions as parameters are inevitable. Particularly for webpages with complicated structures, we have to nest dozens of components from the inside-out, where those callback functions are passed through from parent to child components across layers and layers. The only outcome for applying React framework in complex interactive web projects is that the codebase would become too messy to maintain."
Out of the box React is relatively spartan, which is great for small projects. At scale it only really comes into its own when used in conjunction with other things such as Redux and its wonderful ecosystem of middleware.
In this kind of situation, I would advise using something like Redux and following the advice of Dan Abramov (Redux creator). He wrote a wonderful article on how to split functionality between components and containers:
https://medium.com/@dan_abramov/smart-and-dumb-components-7c...
I think this is a great pattern to follow for larger scale projects.
"It is well-known that React is a great tool for implementing simple interactive websites, but how does it apply on complex interactive front-end projects?"
Facebook seems like a pretty complex website to me and they are all in on React.
As to his points about the virtual DOM performance, I'd love to hear a more experienced web dev chime in on that as my area of expertise is native development.
https://github.com/facebook/react/wiki/sites-using-react
The author writes off solutions such as Redux which are designed to solve nearly all of the "problems" the author assigns to React because they add extra layers to the application, however in reality, separating your data and your views is EXACTLY the point - that's what helps to make complex applications manageable.
The article is really an advertisement for the authors own framework Binding.scala, rather than a critical look at React.
reply