Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Fruit and vegetable intake and the risk of overall cancer in Japanese (sciencedirect.com)
15 points by discombobulate 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I really liked this. I wish more negative results such as this were published and discussed, especially when they go against general intuition and feel-good narratives.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: