Fruit and vegetable intake and the risk of overall cancer in Japanese
sciencedirect.com
16 points
by
discombobulate
1 hour ago
freefal67
21 minutes ago
I really liked this. I wish more negative results such as this were published and discussed, especially when they go against general intuition and feel-good narratives.
