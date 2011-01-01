Hacker News
Dictionary of dead language complete after 90 years (2011)
bbc.com
12 points
by
smollett
2 hours ago
hide
past
web
1 comment
favorite
HarryHirsch
1 hour ago
For historical context: these dictionary projects were what multi-site and international collaborations between scientist looked like 100 years ago. Theodor Mommsen even made that argument when he applied for funding for the
Thesaurus Linguae Latinae
from the Prussian Government: "Big Science needs funding, just as Big Industry does."
