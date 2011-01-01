Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dictionary of dead language complete after 90 years (2011) (bbc.com)
For historical context: these dictionary projects were what multi-site and international collaborations between scientist looked like 100 years ago. Theodor Mommsen even made that argument when he applied for funding for the Thesaurus Linguae Latinae from the Prussian Government: "Big Science needs funding, just as Big Industry does."

