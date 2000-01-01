Hacker News
Homebrew Amiga Graphics Card (FPGA, Open Source) Finished [video]
(
youtube.com
)
29 points
by
mntmn
1 hour ago
3 comments
mntmn
1 hour ago
Sources & Background
https://github.com/mntmn/amiga2000-gfxcard
mbrookes
50 minutes ago
This one should be the main link. Amazing work!
ktta
38 minutes ago
There was a discussion when he first came out with a successful card:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11511626
