Gita – autonomous lightweight delivery system (piaggiofastforward.com)
42 points by systemfreund 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Looks like an automated suitcase trolley.

It could be handy, except ... you probably can't take it on the bus/train or put it in a car or take it on an airplane.

Also, it could be used by bad guys as a very dangerous delivery mechanism.

tl;dr It's a 2 foot cylindrical robot for carrying 40 lb of stuff alongside/behind you as you walk. Can move at walking-running speed of a person. Unveiled two days ago; no indication of when this is ready for general consumption. Gita is an italian word, appearantly. Their yt channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAynoPCMT5etFQp_hJB4DGQ/vid...

I thought this was going to be git based CI software..

Sounds a lot like the robot from Starship Technologies;

https://www.starship.xyz

I want a city or neighborhood hooked up to a pneumatic tube system, like they have in bank drive-throughs, and I want at least one node of the pneumatic router network to be in an Amazon warehouse, and at least one other to be at a decent cheeseburger shop.

Make sure it's wired for fiber internet and I will buy a condo in that development.

Imagine ordering something up to the size and weight of a 3.5" HDD (or bacon double cheeseburger) and having it magically appear in your kitchen five minutes later.

If these things became prevalent, packaging could standardize on the capsule cylinder size, like shipping containers. Units containing e.g. 500mL of milk or 5-7 eggs would be perfect.

Are you willing to move to the UK? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foodtubes

EM Forster took your thought experiment to it's logical conclusion for you: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Machine_Stops

> I want a city or neighborhood hooked up to a pneumatic tube system

Hyperloop? [1] :)

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hyperloop

Are you serious? An autonomous robot that can walk alone in the streets and carry a lot of stuff inside?

Seems like it's not really designed for walking alone in the streets. All the autonomous operations are portrayed indoors.

