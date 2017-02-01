Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
America's Biggest Asphalt Plant Is Shutting (bloomberg.com)
Modern asphalt road maintenance can include thin overlays to extend the life of the roads instead of replacement or thick overlays, as low as 1/2" compared to the traditional 2". This overlay is made of some new material but also quite a bit of recycled asphalt pavement.

These may be combining to keep the demand for new asphalt lower despite continued demand for asphalt roads.

> The U.S. would need 63 percent more asphalt than its consumes now just to pave roads at the rate it reached a decade ago

Interesting how the article fails to mention that asphalt isn't the only way to build roads. Unless you live in an area with a lot of snow and rain, concrete roads are a better economical and ecological choice [1]. I'd prefer a limestone based road vs a petroleum based road if I wasn't living in area with frequent rain. Concrete is also lighter in color which makes it retain less of the sun heat, it's more pleasant to walk near it.

> with demand for construction materials in Texas rising 30 to 40 percent

Interesting fact to mention, except "construction materials" != asphalt. In fact, many road in Texas are already concrete based (which should make northern states sympathize more with Texas when they freak out over 0.5 inch of snow) and recent city road projects favor replacing asphalt with concrete [2]

Finally, people have seen what recent innovation in concrete pavements can bring, with this permeable concrete that instantly absorbs thousands of gallon of water [3].

[1] http://www.brighthubengineering.com/concrete-technology/4585...

[2] https://blog.cstx.gov/2017/02/01/concrete-streets-will-save-...

[3] http://www.tarmac.com/solutions/readymix/topmix-permeable/

Before I had moved to the US five years ago I had never experienced concrete roads. Now that I have, they are easily the worst experience. They might work in some areas such as the south. But on the west coast they are cracked, potholed, sections lifted out of alignment, they are rough and loud, and the markings are often worn down to the point of being nearly invisible (not to mention white markings on white concrete is always invisible in the rain, and given they never replace the reflectors that come off after a year you just have to guess you're staying in your lane).

Agreed. The worst are the sectioned ones that ThumpThumpThump at about 20-50 cycles for miles. They collect rain in between sections and are more slippery, and less visible. Additionally, If you live where there is ice/snow, the road never heats from the sun and ices worse. I would love more asphalt roads, much easier and cheaper to patch, and maintain in non ideal situations, which is most roads.

It really stinks living on one of these stretches of roads, since you get to sit in your house and hear that thumping all day and night. That 40-45 mph range is where it starts getting loud.

As far as potholes go, my experience has been more the opposite, at least on local roads. I've lived in neighborhoods with both asphalt and concrete roads, both with infrequent maintenance from stingy local governments, and the concrete ones fared much better. Some of them had gotten basically no maintenance in 20 years and were still largely fine (the curbs being in worse shape than the road surface). But the asphalt roads without recent maintenance had giant potholes everywhere, and masses of disintegrating asphalt rubble at every place where they had a seam with a driveway / rail crossing / etc. It's hard to exactly compare like for like since I've only lived in a handful of places, and they differed in other ways too, but my impression has been that asphalt roads need much more frequent maintenance to keep from falling apart, and fare worse when that maintenance doesn't happen.

> on the west coast they are cracked, potholed, sections lifted out of alignment, they are rough and loud, and the markings are often worn down to the point of being nearly invisible

I'm not sure that is exclusive to concrete. In the northeast coast our asphalt roads have all the same problems except the "lifted out of alignment" and noise).

Right now since it is snow season I have to constantly look out for foot deep potholes that will destroy an axle.

From driving around Texas which uses concrete for a lot of highway development, I can tell you the exaggerated road noise doesn't help.

Making concrete takes a lot of energy.

http://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=11911

noise, noise, noise.

It can be unbearable.

I'm only moderately surprised that no one has informed our President so he can "fix this" :-)

That said, the history of this stuff [1] is pretty interesting as well. There were some 'test roads' in the desert outside of Las Vegas were the Dept of Transportation was trying different formulations for hot environments. In the desert the heat would make the roads more malleable than you wanted and trucks driving on them would leave some pretty impressive ruts. Concrete was used as well but the expansion and shrinking would destroy it too. Then there were some cobblestone roads that had been built in the 1800s that were still in good shape but you can't really make a freeway out of cobblestone :-).

[1] The History of Asphalt -- http://www.asphaltpavement.org/index.php?option=com_content&...

That makes sense. Asphalt is best made from heavy crude oil, and there's more of that in the US West and Canada. Importing heavy crude oil to the US is inefficient.

Asphalt is a by-product of refining crude oil into gasoline and heating oil. It comes from the left-over heavy bottom fractions, the really long hydrocarbon chains. Nobody buys crude oil just to make asphalt.

