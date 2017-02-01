Interesting how the article fails to mention that asphalt isn't the only way to build roads. Unless you live in an area with a lot of snow and rain, concrete roads are a better economical and ecological choice [1]. I'd prefer a limestone based road vs a petroleum based road if I wasn't living in area with frequent rain. Concrete is also lighter in color which makes it retain less of the sun heat, it's more pleasant to walk near it.
> with demand for construction materials in Texas rising 30 to 40 percent
Interesting fact to mention, except "construction materials" != asphalt. In fact, many road in Texas are already concrete based (which should make northern states sympathize more with Texas when they freak out over 0.5 inch of snow) and recent city road projects favor replacing asphalt with concrete [2]
Finally, people have seen what recent innovation in concrete pavements can bring, with this permeable concrete that instantly absorbs thousands of gallon of water [3].
[1] http://www.brighthubengineering.com/concrete-technology/4585...
[2] https://blog.cstx.gov/2017/02/01/concrete-streets-will-save-...
[3] http://www.tarmac.com/solutions/readymix/topmix-permeable/
reply
I'm not sure that is exclusive to concrete. In the northeast coast our asphalt roads have all the same problems except the "lifted out of alignment" and noise).
Right now since it is snow season I have to constantly look out for foot deep potholes that will destroy an axle.
http://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=11911
It can be unbearable.
That said, the history of this stuff [1] is pretty interesting as well. There were some 'test roads' in the desert outside of Las Vegas were the Dept of Transportation was trying different formulations for hot environments. In the desert the heat would make the roads more malleable than you wanted and trucks driving on them would leave some pretty impressive ruts. Concrete was used as well but the expansion and shrinking would destroy it too. Then there were some cobblestone roads that had been built in the 1800s that were still in good shape but you can't really make a freeway out of cobblestone :-).
[1] The History of Asphalt -- http://www.asphaltpavement.org/index.php?option=com_content&...
Asphalt is a by-product of refining crude oil into gasoline and heating oil. It comes from the left-over heavy bottom fractions, the really long hydrocarbon chains. Nobody buys crude oil just to make asphalt.
Interesting how the article fails to mention that asphalt isn't the only way to build roads. Unless you live in an area with a lot of snow and rain, concrete roads are a better economical and ecological choice [1]. I'd prefer a limestone based road vs a petroleum based road if I wasn't living in area with frequent rain. Concrete is also lighter in color which makes it retain less of the sun heat, it's more pleasant to walk near it.
> with demand for construction materials in Texas rising 30 to 40 percent
Interesting fact to mention, except "construction materials" != asphalt. In fact, many road in Texas are already concrete based (which should make northern states sympathize more with Texas when they freak out over 0.5 inch of snow) and recent city road projects favor replacing asphalt with concrete [2]
Finally, people have seen what recent innovation in concrete pavements can bring, with this permeable concrete that instantly absorbs thousands of gallon of water [3].
[1] http://www.brighthubengineering.com/concrete-technology/4585...
[2] https://blog.cstx.gov/2017/02/01/concrete-streets-will-save-...
[3] http://www.tarmac.com/solutions/readymix/topmix-permeable/
reply