The process looks like magic. Color-mixed items go in, and single-color items come out, on a line going so fast that no human can see what's happening. It's amazing to see computer vision systems that fast.
These machines work by putting the items on a conveyor belt, then dropping them on a much faster conveyor to spread them out. The fast conveyor goes past cameras, and at the end, launches the items into free flight for a few inches. While in flight, computer-controlled air jets knock out the rejects.
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyGR6A5MWG0
You've given me some motivation to get off of HN and work on one of my side projects for the rest of today.
This is the kind of stuff that I love to read about in the mornings.
I know this machine will not solve world hunger or bring about world peace but I know this would bring peace to my family.
I apologize in advance but I am going to "borrow" your design and work with my kids to recreate this.
Thank you for giving me something worthwhile and productive to do with my kids today.
I'm curious, have you tried putting both Skittles and M&M's in the same batch? I'd be interested to see if it determines that the purple Skittles and the brown M&M's are the same color, for example
Also, what's the difference between processing M&Ms and Skittles? Is it just the expected colors?
