I built a machine that sorts M&Ms and Skittles by colour (imgur.com)
Here's the commercial version.[1] This machine is sorting peas by color. Peas. Individual peas. Each individual pea is examined by cameras for size, color, and looking like a pea. Rejects are kicked into the reject hopper by an air jet. There are machines like this for most fruit. Typical throughput is a ton per hour. Most fruit and berries go through such machines today. That's why the fruit at the supermarket is so consistent.

The process looks like magic. Color-mixed items go in, and single-color items come out, on a line going so fast that no human can see what's happening. It's amazing to see computer vision systems that fast.

These machines work by putting the items on a conveyor belt, then dropping them on a much faster conveyor to spread them out. The fast conveyor goes past cameras, and at the end, launches the items into free flight for a few inches. While in flight, computer-controlled air jets knock out the rejects.

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyGR6A5MWG0

Your video is even more compelling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceGlMV4sHnk

Top marks for: 1. Showing a diversity of maker skills 2. Making something that actually works 3. Industrial design savvy 4. Entertaining video

You've given me some motivation to get off of HN and work on one of my side projects for the rest of today.

Fantastic job!

This is the kind of stuff that I love to read about in the mornings.

I know this machine will not solve world hunger or bring about world peace but I know this would bring peace to my family.

I apologize in advance but I am going to "borrow" your design and work with my kids to recreate this.

Thank you for giving me something worthwhile and productive to do with my kids today.

This is really cool! I love how it lights up with the color of the candy it's sorting each time.

I'm curious, have you tried putting both Skittles and M&M's in the same batch? I'd be interested to see if it determines that the purple Skittles and the brown M&M's are the same color, for example

The perfect machine for when you're hosting Van Halen concerts: http://www.snopes.com/music/artists/vanhalen.asp

I've often idly thought about such a machine but this is much more beautiful than anything I would come up with, well done! I expect you'll be working on some statistical analysis on M&M color distribution now that you've got this part finished?

Also, what's the difference between processing M&Ms and Skittles? Is it just the expected colors?

It's brilliant! Well done for such a fantastic job designing the hopper and sort units. Plus the sound it makes while sorting is very pleasing. :)

You know what would be even better? Sorting the difference between M&Ms and Skittles :)

This one is so fast! Nice Job!

