As many know, Autodesk moved Eagle to a subscription model last month. As a result, many have been asking how they can translate their Eagle files to other formats (particularly KiCad).
I think the subscription model will bring much-needed features. But I also understand that it is (for many) a showstopper. Hopefully this free tool is helpful to those for whom this is the case.
