Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to translate your Eagle libraries to KiCad (snapeda.com)
3 points by natashabaker 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





You can now convert your Eagle libraries to KiCad (and other formats) on SnapEDA.

As many know, Autodesk moved Eagle to a subscription model last month. As a result, many have been asking how they can translate their Eagle files to other formats (particularly KiCad).

I think the subscription model will bring much-needed features. But I also understand that it is (for many) a showstopper. Hopefully this free tool is helpful to those for whom this is the case.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: