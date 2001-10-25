Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What Killed the Linux Desktop (2012) (tirania.org)
41 points by milen 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 41 comments | favorite





I think it was the inability for GUI's to stay stable. Gnome went off the rails, Unity completely ruined Ubuntu[1], and KDE always felt very cheap and hard to navigate. My opinion, yes, but I always felt the GUI changes in Linux were extremely gratuitous after Gnome 2.

Couple this with the fact that for a decade, the actual GUI was tied very, very heavily to the apps. So you had to use Gedit in Gnome, or whatever the KDE version of a fucking text editor is. Seemed really, really stupid. Can't we just have a relatively standard GUI text editor across platforms? Or were we all just expected to use vi and emacs?

When the windowing layers stopped moving around so much, and Greg Kroah-Hartman and co. had gotten the driver problems under control, we suddenly had a bunch of different Linuxes that were no longer compatible with each other due to packaging systems. So, now users had to download a deb, or a yum package, or a gentoo package... It was all very confusing for desktop users, especially beginners.

My quote to sum this up would be: "Why are these packages in my repository if they won't work after I install them because I'm using KDE/Gnome/Cinnamon?"

[1]: Unity took Ubuntu from being the default Linux I could put on anything, to a bloated, slow moving sack of crap. I could put Ubuntu on a 2001 laptop and be completely fine, fast enough, usable enough to do just about everything I needed.

Put Unity Ubuntu on that same machine, and it's unusable garbage. I can't even hit alt-F5 to get to another terminal because Unity slows the whole rig down to an absolute crawl. Like, can't even move the mouse, 5 minutes between keypress and action taking place. Fuck Unity. I blame Unity about 40% for killing the Linux desktop.

> I always felt the GUI changes in Linux were extremely gratuitous after Gnome 2.

Yes! Ironically this was what a lot of people hated about Microsoft, and why the XP->Vista and 7->8->10 changes were so unpopular. Everything moves around and works in a different way, imposing a re-learning cost. But the developers like it because they're bored with the old system and think the new one is better.

Exactly! Those keyboard shortcuts and menu positions are part of my daily WORKFLOW! Stop moving them around and changing them! It is utterly infuriating to have to relearn your desktop GUI behavior.

Why is there no such thing as LTS for GUI interface paradigms? There should be an LTS interface version of every GUI.

> Put Unity Ubuntu on that same machine, and it's unusable garbage. I can't even hit alt-F5 to get to another terminal because Unity slows the whole rig down to an absolute crawl. Like, can't even move the mouse, 5 minutes between keypress and action taking place. Fuck Unity. I blame Unity about 40% for killing the Linux desktop.

Have you tried Xubuntu? It fills the gap that Ubuntu used to, and it's my go-to desktop OS now (apart from on my MacBook because only OS X is usable on high DPI displays). I've also installed it for non-technical friends and family and they've found it much more familiar than recent Windows versions.

In an age when the family computer is just as likely to be running Android or iOS, I think the Linux desktop has a niche and we need to start evangelizing it again. Even for the typical home user it feels more powerful than ever when you compare it to such "appliance" operating systems, which Windows and OS X seem determined to become.

I've long ago moved on from this. This was many years ago. We put a lot of Linux desktops in a lot of homes, though. Thousands a year.

2001 laptop? Even contemporary systems (Win XP) would be slow on that.

> Inside, it had plenty of power, an 850MHz Pentium III-M, 256MB of RAM, and 802.11b for wireless networking (if you could find a wireless network, that is). Plus it had 20GB of storage, FireWire and even one USB port.

LOL, I use this very laptop with XP all the time. Yes, it is slow for modern tasks. But the XP OS is responsive! I can move the mouse, navigate menus, open the text editor. I can do this on this 2001 machine using Debian with no GUI, but not with Unity over Ubuntu.

This was an issue because where I used to work, we installed old computers with Ubuntu and gave them to poor families and schools. The SECOND Unity arrived, we were fucked. We had to go and build our own image with Gnome as the default and install that. It was really stupid, and I never saw our users have any easier a time with Unity than they did with Gnome. It was a gratuitous change for change's sake.

I think Microsoft's low-level HW engineering skills are underappreciated. Sure, IOS and Android rule the world, but the responsiveness of a Surface tablet kills them both on that one axis.

That said, IMO the problem is not so much that Unity exists, but that they didn't have the resources to get real end-user feedback that might have told them how much a stinking pile of poo it is on many machines. To be fair, what Google and Apple do to mobile devices more than a year old or so is every bit as bad IMO so I can cut them some slack.

What this has achieved for me is a migration back to desktop machines from IPad and Android tablets. My 2013 IPad Air is now pretty much a brick with IOS 9 and my Nexus 7 from 2013 is unusable. Compare and contrast with my 2009 Core 2 Quad desktop that's still going strong.

Finally, consider the hideous electronic waste we generate by effectively forcing people to upgrade HW every year or two.

Agreed on the Unity stuff. I think Unity could be fine and dandy on its own, but it should NOT be the default UI for a system designed and distributed under the auspices of being the super inclusive Linux of the 3rd world. Which is kinda what Ubuntu was trying to be.

If you want to be inclusive and spread technology to those that don't have it and can't afford it, you HAVE to support very, very low grade hardware.


Of course it works fine with XP, that was the target specs in 2001 when that OS was released. Maybe try a Linux distribution from 2001 and you'd have a fair comparison.

Indeed. Decent responsive GUIs have been available for decades, and it's one of the great failings of the industry that we can't keep them that way, either in open source or the commercial world.

Unity needs graphic acceleration. Of course it does not work on something like that. Use Lubuntu and it will work just fine.

XP on such machine is not responsive. Maybe it could be usable, if you uninstall half of operating system, and replace most programs (IE with Opera 12.X....). Or better is to use Win2k.

No! Lightweight Linux distro, is your best bet to revive such junk today.

EDIT: fixed typo; I restored a few netbooks in EE, but whatever.

Also, XP was released in 2002, so it should work rather well on the previous year's hardware...

Wiki: General availability October 25, 2001; 15 years ago.

General minimum recommended for XP was/is 512MB.

The original sin of the Linux desktop was the kde/gnome split over licensing. Had Linux had one good desktop, like the other operating systems, it could have had a future on the desktop.

Instead it has had a number of almost-good desktops that are still fragmented by hate and the desire to thwart interoperability. For instance, the GTK team won't fix certain bugs that affect running in a rootless X server because they can't stand the idea that you'd run Eclipse on Linux and view it on Cygwin/X.

The people I know who use desktop Linux love their Linux rigs a whole lot more than my Windows and Mac acquaintances enjoy their computers--which in many cases just borders on tolerance, especially with Windows 10. Maybe software needs something beyond market share, sort of like what Bhutan did with Gross National Happiness. We'll rank products based on how much people enjoy them and then see who's the dominant desktop.

Part of that comes from the sense of ownership and the love that a tinkerer has for their projects. Not that it's a bad thing, but I think it's easy to see how that love would arrive.

Quote from article:

"The attitude of our community was one of engineering excellence: we do not want deprecated code in our source trees, we do not want to keep broken designs around, we want pure and beautiful designs and we want to eliminate all traces of bad or poorly implemented ideas from our source code trees.

And we did.

We deprecated APIs, because there was a better way."

The Linux kernel only removes/changes internal kernel interface all the time - the kernel developers take care to keep the external kernel interface (syscalls) backward-compatible.

EDIT: One of the commentators at the original article writes something similar: http://tirania.org/blog/archive/2012/Aug-29.html#comment-633...

As a programmer, I find Fedora with the Gnome Classic theme and the No Topleft Hot Corner extension[0] to be an excellent, clean, effective desktop UI. But in order to get this working properly, I had to go through package hell for a few hours to get the right graphics drivers and tweak a bunch of settings. I've heard Linux Mint is good for non-programmers, but I've never tried. Unity in Ubuntu is the worst desktop experience out of all I've tried.

[0] https://extensions.gnome.org/extension/118/no-topleft-hot-co...

Strangely the author omits the KDE/GNOME schism he contributed to create.

I've said this many times but the only real problem I have is the shere pain to get things to work and for uniform styling across programs.

I find myself just using terminal applications because gparted's UI is SO different from Wireshark, FireFox, etc. There is no consistancy. There is no standard written. There is nothing. It's just a hodge-podge of "this looks good to me!"

No standards = Confused Users

Why not create a gnome equivalent of containers? It won't make compatibility issues go away in the past. But containers for Ui applications could help going forward.

The desktop is dead anyway - people use phones and tablets now. For the uses that my son gives to the PC - YouTube, Agar.io and Counter-Strike - he uses Mac or Linux without making distinction

This is news to me as I read on an Ubuntu 16.04 desktop

Agreed. Reading this on my Ubuntu 16.04 laptop. I may head over to my office and read it on my Ubuntu desktop later!

(That said, I may in fact be part of the "developer culture" that surrounds desktop linux according to the article)

You're a HN user. I think it's safe to say that you're more technically educated than the average user - which is where Linux has failed.

> Clearly there is some confusion over the title of this blog post, so I wanted to post a quick follow-up. What I mean with the title is that Linux on the Desktop lost the race for a consumer operating system. It will continue to be a great engineering workstation (that is why I am replacing the hard disk in my system at home) and yes, I am aware that many of my friends use Linux on the desktop and love it.

Agreed, on opensuse 42.2

Granted, the state of linux on desktop was much different in 2012 than it is today. Back then UEFI support was garbage and you had to fiddle around and use things like rEFInd to get it to even boot.

Arch Linux / i3wm best time investment in a long time

Gnome 3 and Unity. The kiss of death.

Office. If Linux desktop had microsoft office, I could use it. Libre office is an unmitigated, ugly pile of shit.

You reap what you sow – in this case by having people confused over needlessly controversial choice of title for a blog post.

Personally I'm not invested in operating systems, so I do not care about their market share or anything of that sort. I have ended up using the dreaded Linux Desktop solely for the last decade, because it's what I'm most comfortable with (also, I can install it on my machine unlike OSX, which is why it never had a chance to compete).

(I can understand that people who use laptops have much more compatibility issues, but can't say anything else on that matter due to lack of experience. I've had essentially equal amounts of hardware compatibility issues with both Linux and Windows in the 2000s, adding up to very little in total indeed. For me personally, the last major issue with the Linux Desktop was purely aesthetical, and which not many found a problem to begin with, to which I found a solution about a decade ago.)

Nothing killed the Linux Desktop. Windows already won that war and it was good enough. Heck, even Apple and its billions couldn't get more than 5% market share worldwide.

The next "war" moved to mobile and there linux is not doing that bad.

Windows solved many of the GUI problems 20 years ago that Linux still struggles with today. Windows was and is ahead and this is why it was and is more successful. It is that simple. I would take Windows 95's window manager over Ubuntu's Unity every day of the week.

Quote: "The only way to fix Linux is to take one distro, one set of components as a baseline, abadone everything else and everyone should just contribute to this single Linux."

Essentially the article's point is that technical totalitarianism would make Linux succeed on the consumer desktop, using the successful models of Windows and OSX -- one source, one model, no disagreement. Hate to acknowledge it, but it might be true.

lol? The Linux desktop as a widespread phenomenon only started after 2012. Usually things can't die before they start.

I just read this on my Chromebook, powered by Linux.

In addition to the fact that you can't attach a McDonalds drive-thru to a garden.

> The ecosystem that has sprung to life with Apple's OSX AppStore is just impossible to achieve with Linux today.

And yet Apple breaks compatibility basically every release; and the App Store itself often fails to operate at all, even for Apple's own packages!

I really don't like this new hipster post-mortem style of writing which makes heaps of unfounded assertions, and mixes them in with indisputable facts.

FAKE NEWS.

Fedora switched to FreeBSD kernel? I better start reading release notes ;-)

