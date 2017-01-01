I've recently started programming in Go and I am having a blast. Plus, I am making my systems faster and simpler with Go. I love concurrency in Go. I love the concept of Goroutines, the simple and intuitive use of Select. Channels still present a few mysteries here and there... But I'll get it at some point.
But the n#1 thing for me in Go is: It's written in Go. It's refreshing to drill into the language details, I feel like I have learned so much from seeing the Go source code (and having it readily available with a Ctrl+click in VS Code).
Maybe it's because I don't have the "depth" of some of the HN users, but Go feels great to me.
It speaks to the lack of expressiveness in golang that you can't make sorting less egregiously verbose without adding a performance penalty.
Frankly, I can't help being disappointed by how bland this language is, and I have zero interest in using it. Maybe because I like coding, and the IMHO using Go or Java would totally kill the fun of it.
Personally I've had a lot of fun using it, but prior to starting with it I'd mostly done Java and Node, so that may have something to do with it.
90% type safety (probably even more) is more than no type safety. It's not a holy grail that all programming must strive for.
By putting "we're okay with being okay" as your Big Thing you're clearly pitching for that vast bulk of mid-quality developers that make up the huge middle chunk of corporate devs, the space where Java reigns supreme.
My impression is of a community willing to go without some features, in order to preserve those it values. Namely simplicity, explicitness, terseness, and consistency.
ouch compile time type safety... even Go maintainers have abandoned it. Go pundits can't expect developers not to do the same thing in their own codebase at that point.
Can't wait for aliases though.
Sorting arrays of objects or small hashes, based on arbitrary properties/keys, is quite useful.
