The State of Go – Where We Are in Feb 2017 (golang.org)
I don't share some of the opinions I see in the comments here.

I've recently started programming in Go and I am having a blast. Plus, I am making my systems faster and simpler with Go. I love concurrency in Go. I love the concept of Goroutines, the simple and intuitive use of Select. Channels still present a few mysteries here and there... But I'll get it at some point.

But the n#1 thing for me in Go is: It's written in Go. It's refreshing to drill into the language details, I feel like I have learned so much from seeing the Go source code (and having it readily available with a Ctrl+click in VS Code).

Maybe it's because I don't have the "depth" of some of the HN users, but Go feels great to me.

Especially when compared to working with something like Spring Boot every day it's fantastic. Getting rid of all the bloat is a bigger win than any of its unique features in my opinion.

I was glad to find they made it much easier to define custom sorts for slices. But! Why on earth does what should really be syntactic sugar make sorting nontrivially slower?

It speaks to the lack of expressiveness in golang that you can't make sorting less egregiously verbose without adding a performance penalty.

My impression is that Go is a language that was cobbled together to simplify the coding of some specific applications, such as simple servers. It lacks any kind of purity, is not the best choice for any specific task, but is just good enough for some (many?) tasks. And no type safety!

Frankly, I can't help being disappointed by how bland this language is, and I have zero interest in using it. Maybe because I like coding, and the IMHO using Go or Java would totally kill the fun of it.

It's used very heavily for everything container related. It seems to be an excellent fit there, at the very least. It's also becoming an increasingly popular choice for startups when they need performance, which used to be something Java or C++ were typically used for.

Personally I've had a lot of fun using it, but prior to starting with it I'd mostly done Java and Node, so that may have something to do with it.

But if you like typing `if err != nil` it's actually the most fun language.

> And no type safety!

90% type safety (probably even more) is more than no type safety. It's not a holy grail that all programming must strive for.

The best summary I read recently is that go isn't a bad language, nor is it a particularly good one. What fascinates me is the way the Golang community have concretised that essential middle-of-the-roadness as the language's prime virtue. That, of course, has long been Java's prime virtue as well. (see Blub Paradox)

By putting "we're okay with being okay" as your Big Thing you're clearly pitching for that vast bulk of mid-quality developers that make up the huge middle chunk of corporate devs, the space where Java reigns supreme.

Do you have an example of the community celebrating mediocrity?

My impression is of a community willing to go without some features, in order to preserve those it values. Namely simplicity, explicitness, terseness, and consistency.

Awful to try to read on mobile. Regular page anywhere?

Actually works pretty good for me with Firefox on Android.

I agree ... Even on an iPad, impossible to navigate correctly, slides stopped in between when you swipe

I'm at FOSDEM where this talk was just given. Francesc was hilarious.

https://tip.golang.org/pkg/sort/#Slice

ouch compile time type safety... even Go maintainers have abandoned it. Go pundits can't expect developers not to do the same thing in their own codebase at that point.

Can't wait for aliases though.

The ability to provide inline comparison function for Sort() is welcome. It's one of those infrequently needed language niceties that have (at least for me) made perl and python so slick to use.

Sorting arrays of objects or small hashes, based on arbitrary properties/keys, is quite useful.

