Show HN: Hacker News Lookup - A chrome extension built with ClojureScript
jazzytomato.com
3 points
by
jazzytomato
11 minutes ago
1 comment
jazzytomato
5 minutes ago
The extension is available to download on the chrome web store here:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/hacker-news-lookup...
