Deadly new wheat disease threatens Europe’s crops (nature.com)
26 points by HarryHirsch 2 hours ago | 10 comments





Hopefully this is not the beginning of another science-fiction plot turning reality. From what I can tell we are quite a few years away from the technology of 'Interstellar'

If we had interstellar level of tech we could synthesize aminos, carbs and fats more efficiently than we can with agriculture. We could probably do it right now with processing simple organisms like algae or what not if push came to shove - with enough R&D $ spent, but all forms of agriculture get subsidized enough that it doesn't even let alternative competition come up.

I'm not saying agricultural disasters can't have very negative impacts on society (especially less developed countries that have to bid for same food as developed countries on global market) but such sci-fi plots are rather unconvincing.

Given that plague's... unusual biochemistry (lives off Nitrogen instead of Oxygen how?) I'm less worried about that than us merely running 5 years behind on Car Wars' timeline:

https://sites.google.com/site/arpscarwars/Home/car-wars-time...

related is https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eutrophication

although I think it makes some sense to see the blight as representative of a reversal of humanity's changing relationship to nitrogen in the 20th century via the Haber process - bomb-enabling and fertilizer-propagation coming full-circle as being used by a plague that takes human life via nitrogen again.

It's a similar situation with the Xylella fastidiosa bacterium.

Even if the technology did exist, it would be banned in ~50% of the EU under GMO and 'new food' legislation.

Better than the US standard of letting untested genes or chemicals loose on the population and testing/regulating only when a problem starts popping up, no?

It depends. For instance, the precautionary principle in the EU has, in the case of declining bee populations, manifested itself in banning things even when the scientific studies have shown that the pesticides in question are almost certainly not the problem.

How many scientific studies does it take to convince a politician?

People seem to fall apart when GMO food is mentioned but vaccines, medical procedures, drugs any science at all they agree with except GMO. Very useful things I'm not slagging on them in case I'm not being clear. People are weird.

I don't think this distrust is totally unwarranted. People have noticed how in the past decades affordable food has become ever more bland and "just about acceptable". You go to the websites of those GMO companies and you'll meet soft green pastels, leafy logos and loads of phony baloney about "feeding the world". You'd almost believe these are charities rather than companies that try to run a profit. But hunger does not exist because the natural crops are insufficient. Hunger is caused by human greed.

Another reason to use polycultures & a more ecosystemic approach (restoration agriculture) to growing food, custom to each region. There's disease resistance by design & the ecosystem is improved.

Small scale farming also focuses the population on improving the biosphere, whereas the technosphere has dominated our cultural attention.

