reply
I'm not saying agricultural disasters can't have very negative impacts on society (especially less developed countries that have to bid for same food as developed countries on global market) but such sci-fi plots are rather unconvincing.
https://sites.google.com/site/arpscarwars/Home/car-wars-time...
although I think it makes some sense to see the blight as representative of a reversal of humanity's changing relationship to nitrogen in the 20th century via the Haber process - bomb-enabling and fertilizer-propagation coming full-circle as being used by a plague that takes human life via nitrogen again.
Even if the technology did exist, it would be banned in ~50% of the EU under GMO and 'new food' legislation.
How many scientific studies does it take to convince a politician?
Small scale farming also focuses the population on improving the biosphere, whereas the technosphere has dominated our cultural attention.
reply