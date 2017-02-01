Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rr 4.5.0 Released (ocallahan.org)
12 points by buovjaga 1 hour ago





I've used RR to debug some tricky crashes, and it's an absolute joy to use. Being able to work backwards from a crash to the underlying problem can vastly reduce debugging time for some of the trickiest bugs.

Had to follow a few links to get a better idea of what "Rr" does: http://rr-project.org/

