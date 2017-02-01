Hacker News
Rr 4.5.0 Released
12 points
by
buovjaga
1 hour ago
ekidd
21 minutes ago
I've used RR to debug some tricky crashes, and it's an absolute joy to use. Being able to work
backwards
from a crash to the underlying problem can vastly reduce debugging time for some of the trickiest bugs.
tyingq
20 minutes ago
Had to follow a few links to get a better idea of what "Rr" does:
http://rr-project.org/
