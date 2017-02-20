Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
IMDb is deleting its message boards on February 20, 2017 (imdb.com)
60 points by ivank 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 28 comments | favorite





I've found some of my favorite movies on iMDB in recommended movies threads. It's sad that they don't think it's worth it to keep. I get that their forums are infested with trolls, but they could just relaunch it on new a platform. Hell take discourse, pick some good posters as moderators, move the good threads and archive the rest. Amazon is already doing the forum thing on DPreview, why can't they just copy the concept to iMDB?!

Perhaps I'm oldfashioned but all the discussions that happen on the "social web" are very scattered, volatile and basically instantly forgotten. So I don't really find that a good argument to delete these archives. That they're overal low-quality discussions, that's true, though.

I guess it has more to do with "Focus", and that comes before "Nostalgia".

I agree. Keeping archives of decade old arguments between random strangers seems like a waste of digital resources. It's like taking and storing minutes for the water cooler conversations in your office. I wonder how many petabytes of forum content there is out there on the web

It's a pity, the boards of not popular movies sometimes had very interesting discussions. I got in the habit always check the message boards after watching a movie.

I've never really posted though, just been a lurker. I hope the Internet Archive archives this in some form.

Translation:

"We thought we would get a community of fans for free. We didn't realize that maintaining a community requires active engagement, setting rules for behavior and enforcing them. We really didn't think anyone would bother being a troll. This is all too expensive to do properly."

You can't really say that when they have been around for 16 years.

To be fair, IMDB have been at this game for a long time, they're not a random startup pivoting after 6 months. They've probably learnt those lessons a long time ago, I guess something has changed of late whereby keeping the forums stopped being worth the effort.

> I guess something has changed of late whereby keeping the forums stopped being worth the effort.

Too many trigger warnings. Instead they should had said to the trolls to move to 4chan and re-implement the whole thing again.

The younger generation or even people newer at the internet never learned how valuable those boards where. IMDb failed with the newer generation and that's why they are shuting them down (the fact that they have to spend resources to keep them up doesn't help either). The comments here (up until now at least) are a representation of their failure as everyone states that nothing of value was lost and most didn't bother with IMDb's boards ever (Hacker News' biggest audience IS that younger generation).

I found these message boards useful in the past. For example when searching for movies based on parts of a movie script, more if these were obscure mpvies. I don't care about closing the message boards but the data should be archived.

Unfortunate, but not too surprising.

I recall occasionally finding some interesting trivia on movies or actors/actresses that I would not have searched out on my own. Some very interesting stories on meeting a star in real life, or having grown up with them when they were a child provided a bit of depth that more cut and dry places like Wikipedia don't include, and places like the tabloids wouldn't find interesting enough to print.

Unfortunately these interesting comments are also hidden in the midst of users asking "who else think X actor looks like Y actor?" and the plethora of happy birthday threads.

I do wonder how many actors actually visit their IMDB comments section.

As far as there only being one post per comment, that can easily be changed by clicking on the "flat" view instead of the "thread" view. I agree that it may not be the best default, but it's at least available.

It is incredulous they are calling two weeks notice "ample time" for people to organise alternative contacts with friends they may only know via a handle and manually archive their years of messages. I expected better from IMDb.

IMDb's message boards have terrible UX and are mostly devoid of good content. That said, I wonder how loyal posters on the boards will take this. I can't imagine how frustrated I'd be with a site if they suddenly decided to delete 10 or 20 years of my commenting history. E.g. what if HN or Reddit decided to delete comments and just kept story links?

Sad. Usually when I have some question after having watched a movie, I can find the answer on the forum. But it seems all good movies have been made anyway. Maybe the era of movies are over.

And not much of value was lost. Those boards had terrible usability. IIRC not long ago you could only see one comment per page and had to click on every single comment to read the thread.

That changed a little while ago but you still have multi-pages for comments and it's hard to keep track of who replies to whom. They also have these weird signatures which are completely impossible to distinguish from the body of the comment unless the poster used a different color or something.

Not that the discussions were generally very insightful, mostly celebrity gossip and flamewars.

That was a terrible default setting, but you've always been able to change it, or at least you have been since I started using it in 2003-ish. You're right, though, it was an extremely poorly-designed bit of forum software with some baffling choices.

>IIRC not long ago you could only see one comment per page and had to click on every single comment to read the thread

That's the case on medium.com right now for comment replies. I was surprised to see how nested comments and replies work there. It's terrible.

Not a great loss, but it's amusing to read imdb's definition of "ample time" to backup anything of value.

Archive Team link: http://www.archiveteam.org/index.php?title=The_Internet_Movi...

Amazon, the owner of IMDB, does not understand the value of community, apparently seeing it as a cost instead of as an opportunity. So instead of taking advantage of the knowledge and interest of 250 million users, they have given that community to Facebook. Instead, they should have given better tools to their users by making IMDB into a social network for movies. What a waste.

Makes sense. I don't see what the big deal is, surprised to see this at the top of the front page? I had to double check I wasn't looking at /new

IMDb is one of the biggest websites in the world, and they're deleting a large percentage of the content on their site. Seems front-page-worthy if only for the scale of the content being lost, whatever your view of the value of that content.

Messages are a tiny fraction of the content on their site.

Ok, that's fair

On the low-volume boards for not-so-popular movies, I've found some of the posts incredibly valuable, and all of that is now going to be out of the reach of search engines.

What information are we going to lose when it's deleted? Will IMDB consider handing the data to the Internet Archive?

I'd argue we won't lose anything. IMDB message boards aren't exactly a trustworthy source of information.

Neither is HN for that matter, would you be as indifferent if HN decided to delete all comments?

