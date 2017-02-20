"We thought we would get a community of fans for free. We didn't realize that maintaining a community requires active engagement, setting rules for behavior and enforcing them. We really didn't think anyone would bother being a troll. This is all too expensive to do properly."
I recall occasionally finding some interesting trivia on movies or actors/actresses that I would not have searched out on my own. Some very interesting stories on meeting a star in real life, or having grown up with them when they were a child provided a bit of depth that more cut and dry places like Wikipedia don't include, and places like the tabloids wouldn't find interesting enough to print.
Unfortunately these interesting comments are also hidden in the midst of users asking "who else think X actor looks like Y actor?" and the plethora of happy birthday threads.
I do wonder how many actors actually visit their IMDB comments section.
As far as there only being one post per comment, that can easily be changed by clicking on the "flat" view instead of the "thread" view. I agree that it may not be the best default, but it's at least available.
I've never really posted though, just been a lurker. I hope the Internet Archive archives this in some form.
I guess it has more to do with "Focus", and that comes before "Nostalgia".
That changed a little while ago but you still have multi-pages for comments and it's hard to keep track of who replies to whom. They also have these weird signatures which are completely impossible to distinguish from the body of the comment unless the poster used a different color or something.
Not that the discussions were generally very insightful, mostly celebrity gossip and flamewars.
That's the case on medium.com right now for comment replies. I was surprised to see how nested comments and replies work there. It's terrible.
