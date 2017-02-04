I'm submitting this because
i) the data analysis angle is interesting, and shows some things that YCombinator might be interested in. See the "Request for startups" post here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13533347
ii) the information warfare angle is interesting.
reply
I'm submitting this because
i) the data analysis angle is interesting, and shows some things that YCombinator might be interested in. See the "Request for startups" post here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13533347
ii) the information warfare angle is interesting.
reply