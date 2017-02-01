So, sideloading the Google Now homescreen app as a solution for a new phone after Google Now is no longer available in the Play store will only be useful as long as the internal Search app API doesn't change.
Remember the crazy mess Google created when they decided to drop the sms app in favor of hangout? At some point it seemed like 1B+ people couldn't send/receive text messages and the Google exec's didn't even knew or cared.
Any links for this? The Pixel Launcher is definitely not available on non-Pixel phones yet.
