Google Now Launcher to Be Pulled from the Play Store in Q1 2017 (arstechnica.com)
As the OP notes, the code for the Google Now and Pixel homescreens is in the Search app rather than in the homescreen apps themselves.

So, sideloading the Google Now homescreen app as a solution for a new phone after Google Now is no longer available in the Play store will only be useful as long as the internal Search app API doesn't change.

How will this affect devices that came with the Now launcher? Will they still receive updates or automatically be replaced with the pixel launcher?

Remember the crazy mess Google created when they decided to drop the sms app in favor of hangout? At some point it seemed like 1B+ people couldn't send/receive text messages and the Google exec's didn't even knew or cared.

The article pointed out the app just flips some flags to allow you to use functionality built into Android or the search app. Also, Google is just pulling it from the app store. Worst case, we are back to using a third party app to enable it or finding the apk.

Clickbait: it's not like Google is removing their launcher from the Store, it's just Google Now Launcher being superseded by the Pixel Launcher.

> it's just Google Now Launcher being superseded by the Pixel Launcher.

Any links for this? The Pixel Launcher is definitely not available on non-Pixel phones yet.

also rumors said it will return with integrated google assistant so it's rather good news?

