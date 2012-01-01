The author sounds rather more arrogant than Paul Graham did. And free markets are the ultimate solution.
EDIT: The more I read, the more ridiculous it gets. The author takes something that Paul Graham said, throws away all of the context, and attacks it as a strawman. The article seems more keen on attacking Paul Graham than making any actual point.
It is also written in a very verbose style that makes it hard to follow whatever argument might be present.
reply
On the subject of arrogance, spoken like a true believer..
There is hardly ever an ultimate solution to anything, and to take an extreme position on matters is almost always harmful. Things are never simply black and white.
What brand of libertarianism is the author talking about here?
That sounds like anarchy, not libertarianism.
The author sounds rather more arrogant than Paul Graham did. And free markets are the ultimate solution.
EDIT: The more I read, the more ridiculous it gets. The author takes something that Paul Graham said, throws away all of the context, and attacks it as a strawman. The article seems more keen on attacking Paul Graham than making any actual point.
It is also written in a very verbose style that makes it hard to follow whatever argument might be present.
reply