Ask HN: Canadian Hacker Houses? 1 point by sdtsui 5 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite I work remotely as a software engineer, split time between SFBay/YVR, and am processing a work visa. Stuck in Canada, but work remotely so can be pretty much anywhere. I was thinking Vancouver, Toronto, or Waterloo for 6-12 weeks. Any tech/product folks looking for a roommate who loves building things/jamming on product ideas? Similar intent as a previous post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=5386785 GH/Twitter are both "sdtsui"







