Ask HN: Canadian Hacker Houses?
I work remotely as a software engineer, split time between SFBay/YVR, and am processing a work visa. Stuck in Canada, but work remotely so can be pretty much anywhere. I was thinking Vancouver, Toronto, or Waterloo for 6-12 weeks. Any tech/product folks looking for a roommate who loves building things/jamming on product ideas?

Similar intent as a previous post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=5386785

GH/Twitter are both "sdtsui"






