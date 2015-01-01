Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The TTY demystified (linusakesson.net)
46 points by Ivoah 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





One of the most important commands I learned was "reset", especially when I was working with anything that would want to do something special. From the man page:

"When invoked as reset, tset sets cooked and echo modes, turns off and raw modes, turns on newline translation and resets any unset characters to their default values before doing the terminal described above. This is useful after a program dies a terminal in an abnormal state."

Except, it is also useful when you exit something like a Serial-Over-LAN session, after watching the BIOS do inappropriate things to your terminal window.

reply


This one is a bit of a classic, for the last 8 years (apart from in 2015) it has been on HN at least once a year:

https://hn.algolia.com/?query=TTY%20demystified&sort=byDate&...

reply


I stumbled across this a few months ago while implementing basic TTY resizing and ended up learning way more than I needed to. Super impressive, thorough article. :-)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: