I think I've rewritten the basic 'cooked' mode probably a few times the latest being for a simulation of it on embedded systems[1]. The basic code is easy and it fails on the interesting edge cases (the most common one being if you auto CR/LF at the end of the screen few readline functions back up to the previous line.)
These days however if you have "lots" of memory and rendering a screen takes less time than rendering a single character did back in the day. You can just delete the character out of the buffer and re-render the entire screen. No need to count, your screen can do funky things like set your prompt different colors have tabs at an arbitrary number of spaces etc. Basically you can start at the top and render the entire 40 - 50 lines of text, poof in less an few mS. That was unthinkable when even at 9600 baud it took a couple of seconds to re-render the enter screen.
[1] https://github.com/ChuckM/stm32f469i/blob/master/demos/util/...
isn't the shell usually a program running in userspace? that interprets commands, and prints characters on the screen, etc, in userspace? i didn't think the kernel was involved at all, except to receive exec syscalls.
Primitive but effective.
Even when viewing it on the screen it was quick enough you could not read the password
