Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
CPU emulator in web browser (Arm/Mips/X86/Sparc)
(
alexaltea.github.io
)
5 points
by
hacking_news
7 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
hacking_news
5 minutes ago
Demo for ARM:
https://alexaltea.github.io/unicorn.js/demo.html?arch=arm
This is based on the Unicorn emulator (open source):
https://github.com/unicorn-engine/unicorn
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
This is based on the Unicorn emulator (open source): https://github.com/unicorn-engine/unicorn
reply