CPU emulator in web browser (Arm/Mips/X86/Sparc) (alexaltea.github.io)
5 points by hacking_news 7 minutes ago





Demo for ARM: https://alexaltea.github.io/unicorn.js/demo.html?arch=arm

This is based on the Unicorn emulator (open source): https://github.com/unicorn-engine/unicorn

