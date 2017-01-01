Hacker News
New PS4 Pro “Boost Mode” will help some older games run faster and smoother
1 point
by
minimaxir
25 minutes ago
minimaxir
21 minutes ago
NeoGAF is doing a compilation of affected games:
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1340939
Reports are surprisingly good.
Reports are surprisingly good.
