New Personal to Do List / Time Tracking Tool for Programmers with Jira Support
(
super-productivity.com
)
1 point
by
johannesjo
41 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
anthonybullard
33 minutes ago
Looks very nice, I think you should make it clear that there is no tracking or telemetry data being sent and that it works with instances hosted on a VPC
johannesjo
21 minutes ago
@anthonybullard: Thanks for the feedback! :) I will update the description shortly.
johannesjo
40 minutes ago
Ever had the feeling that Jira isn't too helpful for your own personal daily task organization?Check out Super Productivity! Hackable! No adds, no bullshit.
Feedback is very welcome!
