New Personal to Do List / Time Tracking Tool for Programmers with Jira Support (super-productivity.com)
1 point by johannesjo 41 minutes ago





Looks very nice, I think you should make it clear that there is no tracking or telemetry data being sent and that it works with instances hosted on a VPC

@anthonybullard: Thanks for the feedback! :) I will update the description shortly.

Ever had the feeling that Jira isn't too helpful for your own personal daily task organization?Check out Super Productivity! Hackable! No adds, no bullshit.

Feedback is very welcome!

