Show HN: Catch bugs before your users do
Requesting feedback from HN Community

I have been working on a side project and need your feedback (idea and landing website) . The website is a place where you can post QA tasks ( by specifying your website/app and steps to follow ) and testers complete those tasks (on different devices) and submit reports.

- https://lightqa.com






