Akido (W15) is hiring software engineers to rebuild healthcare

Akido Labs is looking for a full-stack web developer to join our Product Engineering team in Downtown Los Angeles. Akido Labs works with leading healthcare organizations across the country to help them manage their data and improve care. As part of Akido's Product Engineering team, your work would leverage cutting edge data management technologies to make intelligent, delightful, tools for an industry that sorely needs them. About the Role Product Engineering at Akido is focused on solving our partners' problems. We work on a project, make it perfect, ship it, and start on another. On the one hand, this means that comfort with deadlines and ability to ship are essential. On the other hand, it means that we have an endless supply of interesting problems and technical greenfields, and starting a new project every few months lets us iterate and improve on not just our products, but on the practices and protocols that help us build those projects. About You You've Definitely: - Worked professionally as a full-stack web developer (for a few years — this is not a junior position), ideally using Ruby on Rails. - Mastered the basics of computer science — we won’t ask you to invert a binary tree on a whiteboard, but you should know your way around the fundamentals. - Demonstrated an ability and willingness to learn new programming languages and technologies as the situation requires. Also Nice: - Experience with a modern front-end framework. We like React, but feel free to tell us about your Angular/Ember/etc. project! - Experience developing for mobile with Ionic or (preferably) React Native. - Familiarity with SQL, specifically MySQL and Postgres. - Experience with Java servlets. - Experience deploying to Heroku, or Heroku-equivalent (e.g. Dokku) cloud hosts.