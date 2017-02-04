Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
FBI Is Building a Watchlist That Gives Companies Real Time Updates on Employees (theintercept.com)
Beautiful - Go to protest against Trump (or even to document it [1]) - get arrested and charged with "Rioting", "Disturbing the Peace" or my most favorite "Resisting Arrest[2]" - get an Arrest Record - Get fired immediately thanks to RAP BACK - Charges get dropped.

Rinse and repeat.

Welcome Absolute Fascism.

[1] https://www.theguardian.com/media/2017/jan/24/journalists-ch... [2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=92toXdu2KR0

The message here is clear: Don't protest or you might lose your job. I will say it again, despite being down-voted last time, these are chilling effects on activism in the United States. They prevent democracy from happening. This means democracy is broken and needs fixing. Activism is the only way that egregious problems like racism in the United States got fixed, without activism black people would still be under Jim Crow laws.

If I lose my job for protesting or activism then fuck that employer. There should be a database of companies that fire people for their off hours activism.

it should start with a list of companies that publicly state that their employees are allowed to protest, even if the company disagrees with them.

The point of chilling effects is to dissuade people sitting on the fence. If you can do enough of that only very committed people go out to protest and it's easy to single they out and isolate them from society.

Despite the troubling implication of such program, I doubt democracy isn't happening.

Indeed, people are already barred from work opportunities by the virtue of having any criminal background, including arrest records. This is acknowledged as a growing problem in our society.

> racism in the United States got fixed

Did I miss a memo?

There are more black men incarcerated in the United States today for acts that no sensible person regards as criminal (drugs) than were enslaved in 1850.

Although to be fair it's probably a much lower proportion of black men now than it was in 1850. There are certainly still problems, but they aren't nearly as bad as they were just a few decades ago.

Many otherwise sensible people support 'drug crimes', and most of those who want to 'decriminalize' recreational drugs still support widespread criminally and civilly enforced restrictions.

I support no special drug regulations or crimes at all (i.e. nothing outside fraud liability), but I am in the tiny minority.

Keep in mind also, even those people who support legalization (myself) do not necessarily believe that that means that existing laws should be ignored and unenforced. This creates a situation where police and politicians can choose, based on whatever subjective factors they want, who to prosecute. This leads to anarchy.

"no sensible person regards as criminal"

If no sensible person regards them as criminal, they would not be crimes.

Your assertion is that the sentencing/laws are racist. I would assert that crime, itself, is racist. For whatever reason some minorities commit more crimes. Keep in mind, I'm not saying that they do it BECAUSE they are a minority. I am not saying black people are inherently more criminal because they are black, merely that based on demographics a black person is more likely to be a criminal. I do not know why that is (nor do you) and do not make any attempt at explaining it.

I think the message is that violence isn't protest.

If you're bashing someone's head in with a pole to prove they are a fascist, you need to take a step back and realize that you're the fascist.

What kind of activism are you referring to? The peaceful gatherings with signs and petitions, or the kind with assaults, battery, looting and vandalism on others for speaking their side?

If you get to conflate the handful of anarchists breaking windows and setting fires the night before with the 3m of us who marched peacefully during the Women's March, then we get to conflate all Trump voters with the literal nazis - as in "Sieg Heil", nazi salute, call themselves "nazis" - that voted for him and celebrated his victory. It's only fair.

Violence wasn't limited to a handful of anarchists during the inauguration.

There have been numerous incidents of assault, arson, vandalism, looting, and such during protests for at least a couple years now, starting with BLM protests long before Trump and the election.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ferguson_unrest

Some activists have even defended these acts. For example, Deeray McKesson called In Defense of Looting "absolute required reading".

https://twitter.com/deray/status/524704650218729473

I didn't conflate anything, I'm merely trying to discern which side of the legal spectrum this fear is being directed towards. Judging by the reaction to my questions, I'm guessing it's towards the unlawful.

Activism is activism, sometimes it's peaceful and sometimes it gets out of hand depending on the people involved which any one activist can't control, sometime those people work for the government. When you have reporters being arrested at events, I almost certainly know it's not the reporters being violent. And to place these sorts of limits on protesting is again chilling effects.

I've never heard of anyone being arrested for peaceful protests, not since Martin Luther King at least. I'm not saying it doesn't happen ever (your case might be a good example), but peaceful protests virtually never led to arrests.

You've never heard of it, really? Do tell us all about the comprehensive research you've done on this matter.

^^ alternative facts, folks!

Please stop with the canned dismissal memes. The poster may honestly be unaware of any such examples. Regardless, a comment such as yours doesn't add substantively to the conversation. Much better to provide evidence, as sibling comments have done.

That's most likely because you have not been looking.

https://www.google.com/search?&q=non+violent+protestors+arre...

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/sep/12/amy-goodman-...

FBI started out as the Pinkerton agency. They identified and intimidated/killed strikers, workers planning to unionize and anyone that got in the way of business.

This isn't surprising.

I think you mean the Secret Service started out as the Pinkerton Detective Agency. They became part of the government due in part of protecting the president and investigation into monetary related crime.

The FBI came in early 20th century as a need to address more conventional crime that crossed state lines and made it difficult for states to investigate/prosecute (organized crime, kidnapping, bootlegging). While you could say it had a valid reason to exist, J. Edgar Hoover morphed it into something entirely different.

Neither one is true.

The Secret Service was initially chartered solely as an anti-counterfeiting task force. The Pinkertons never became part of the government; they were just a handy private army to be deployed by people who'd obtained the good will of the government.

That's not true.

