Vancouver house prices are falling with real estate bubble under control (qz.com)
I expect prices to drop up to 15% and then to recover. Such trends to happen when prices are elastic, profits are high, and a new tax is enforced.

I'm more interested in the effects of the new monetary rules/enforcement that China has imposed on its citizens. Still, I remain steadfastly skeptical that the sky will fall.

It's fascinating how effective the foreign ownership tax has been. It's only 15%, but it essentially halted the Vancouver property bubble in its tracks, and is now deflating it.

I'll admit to being one of those who thought Vancouver's real estate prices were due to an unwillingness to build. I was wrong. It was always just Chinese money fleeing uncertainty and trying to find a safe place to land.

But has anything been solved? Can locals afford and are able to buy houses - especially first time buyers?

It's the geopolitical reverse of global search for yield.

