I'm more interested in the effects of the new monetary rules/enforcement that China has imposed on its citizens. Still, I remain steadfastly skeptical that the sky will fall.
reply
I'll admit to being one of those who thought Vancouver's real estate prices were due to an unwillingness to build. I was wrong. It was always just Chinese money fleeing uncertainty and trying to find a safe place to land.
I'm more interested in the effects of the new monetary rules/enforcement that China has imposed on its citizens. Still, I remain steadfastly skeptical that the sky will fall.
reply