Keep it simple, relevant, and keep the conversation going by ending everything with a question that leads down the funnel.
If you're doing that then you have to investigate where down the funnel you might be failing. If they're opening your email but not engaging, then the body of the email:
1. Doesn't give a clear CTA
2. Makes the reader feel they're not your demographic
3. Just feels spammy
4. Is overly verbose.
Another tip is NEVER try and close right away. I usually begin with a leading question about them/their service, then hint about what I'm doing and ask how they're currently doing something similar, and then propose alternatives.
Unless your product is something they don't already have but need, you're competing with activation energy to switch. That's hard. I guess it depends on what you're trying to accomplish.
In the end remember:
1. That business is a relationship, and a relationship is built on trust.
2. Trust is earned.
3. People want to feel like people.
reply
Keep it simple, relevant, and keep the conversation going by ending everything with a question that leads down the funnel.
If you're doing that then you have to investigate where down the funnel you might be failing. If they're opening your email but not engaging, then the body of the email:
1. Doesn't give a clear CTA
2. Makes the reader feel they're not your demographic
3. Just feels spammy
4. Is overly verbose.
Another tip is NEVER try and close right away. I usually begin with a leading question about them/their service, then hint about what I'm doing and ask how they're currently doing something similar, and then propose alternatives.
Unless your product is something they don't already have but need, you're competing with activation energy to switch. That's hard. I guess it depends on what you're trying to accomplish. In the end remember:
1. That business is a relationship, and a relationship is built on trust.
2. Trust is earned.
3. People want to feel like people.
reply