Ask HN: Is sqlite good for long-term persistence?

so basically I've started to put all important stuff in (private/personal) git repos, examples are my quote selections and another is visa/passport/travel information that I intend to start to keep a track of and backfilling - the question is would something like sqlite be suitable for long-term storage for this kind of data? i.e: if i dig up this file in 30 years, will I be able to read it? (like i would a text file)

The problem is that 1) text files don't give the kind of organisational power i'm looking for and 2) if i ever want to build something on top of these files, having them in a format like sqlite should make for easy implementation.

Any other long-term, open options? it doesn't really make for easy google-ing