Ask HN: Is sqlite good for long-term persistence?
7 points by avh02 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite
Hi All,

so basically I've started to put all important stuff in (private/personal) git repos, examples are my quote selections and another is visa/passport/travel information that I intend to start to keep a track of and backfilling - the question is would something like sqlite be suitable for long-term storage for this kind of data? i.e: if i dig up this file in 30 years, will I be able to read it? (like i would a text file)

The problem is that 1) text files don't give the kind of organisational power i'm looking for and 2) if i ever want to build something on top of these files, having them in a format like sqlite should make for easy implementation.

Any other long-term, open options? it doesn't really make for easy google-ing






Sqlite should be around for a while, and since the source is around it should be possible to compile it in the future. I don't know how stable the file formats are, or if you'd have to do regular migrations.

Text-based formats in my opinion still are a better bet for really long-term storage, since I think they are easier to recover from partially-broken states. (E.g. if you give me an sqlite file with a few bytes broken, I don't know how how to recover that. In a text-based format I can fix it by hand if necessary, or modify my tools do deal with it). More complex formats can be derived from them and used as caches: e.g. for a large text-file archive, you might want to have a full-text index in some database format for faster querying. As long as that index is fully generated from the base dataset, its stability is not as important.

I can't imagine that you won't be able to run some sort of old linux emulator with sqlite in 30 years. A simpler format is better, but SQLite is good too.

Even better if you keep SQL dumps with your backups every few months. Those are going to be readable much more easily.

Not sure about a 30 year timeframe. 10 years seems like it wouldn't be any kind of problem (personal opinion), but 30 years is an awful long time.

That being said, the SQLite development Community are very very big on backwards compatibility. eg:

https://youtu.be/ZvmMzI0X7fE?t=19m56s

Why not keep an sqlite db and the text files? Keep a back up of both and have a script dump the db data to text every n days. Then tar/zip it.

