|Ask HN: Is sqlite good for long-term persistence?
|Hi All,
so basically I've started to put all important stuff in (private/personal) git repos, examples are my quote selections and another is visa/passport/travel information that I intend to start to keep a track of and backfilling - the question is would something like sqlite be suitable for long-term storage for this kind of data? i.e: if i dig up this file in 30 years, will I be able to read it? (like i would a text file)
The problem is that 1) text files don't give the kind of organisational power i'm looking for and 2) if i ever want to build something on top of these files, having them in a format like sqlite should make for easy implementation.
Any other long-term, open options? it doesn't really make for easy google-ing
Text-based formats in my opinion still are a better bet for really long-term storage, since I think they are easier to recover from partially-broken states. (E.g. if you give me an sqlite file with a few bytes broken, I don't know how how to recover that. In a text-based format I can fix it by hand if necessary, or modify my tools do deal with it). More complex formats can be derived from them and used as caches: e.g. for a large text-file archive, you might want to have a full-text index in some database format for faster querying. As long as that index is fully generated from the base dataset, its stability is not as important.
