Show HN: No more hiring QA
1 point by nautical 31 minutes ago
I have been working on a side project and need your feedback (idea and landing website) . The website is a place where you can post QA tasks ( by specifying your website/app and steps to follow ) and testers complete those tasks (on different devices) and submit reports. https://lightqa.com





Link : https://lightqa.com

