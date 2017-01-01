http://monetarywatch.com/2017/01/chinese-factory-replaces-90...
> According to the People's Daily, production per person has increased from 8,000 pieces to 21,000 pieces. That's a 162.5% increase.
I'm highly suspicious of the factual accuracy of anyof these news reports.
I hope this leads to a resurgence in journalistic integrity. I would gladly pay for news I can trust.
Old: 650 workers * 8000pieces per person per month
New: 60 workers * 21000 pieces per person per month
It's a bit ambiguous but it makes it sound like total production output has dropped fourfold.
Taking your numbers and plugging in some values like 75 per worker and 0.01 per unit would increase earnings by 250%.
if the workers are having trouble getting a decent wage, where does that surplus come from? what happens to consumer confidence, and aggregate demand if people are losing their jobs?
"It is usually those whose poverty is relatively recent, the “new poor,” who throb with the ferment of frustration. The memory of better things is as fire in their veins. They are the disinherited and dispossessed who respond to every rising mass movement."
