Factory replaces 90% of human workers with robots. Production rises by 250% (zmescience.com)
This article is wrong. The output per employee is 250%. So by reducing the staff to 10%, the total output is roughly 25% compared to what it was before.

http://monetarywatch.com/2017/01/chinese-factory-replaces-90...

edit: added original source courtesy of dmoy http://en.people.cn/n/2015/0715/c90000-8920747.html

That doesn't make sense from a business perspective. No one would invest heavily with output expected to drop to 25% existing levels. More likely is that the factory's total output is 250% of what it was before the employee cuts.

They are also paying less salaries, so depending on their margins they might be making more profit that way, which is the actual thing that counts and not output volume.

Tech Republic says:

> According to the People's Daily, production per person has increased from 8,000 pieces to 21,000 pieces. That's a 162.5% increase.

I'm highly suspicious of the factual accuracy of anyof these news reports.

It's scary how quickly all "data" in articles suddenly seems to have gotten unreliable.

I hope this leads to a resurgence in journalistic integrity. I would gladly pay for news I can trust.

Do you mean 25% higher?

If you read the original Chinese source, it's saying

Old: 650 workers * 8000pieces per person per month

New: 60 workers * 21000 pieces per person per month

It's a bit ambiguous but it makes it sound like total production output has dropped fourfold.

Even then, it's not telling the whole story without knowing the cost per worker and the value per unit. When you take costs into account, you can get a situation where lowering production will increase earnings.

Taking your numbers and plugging in some values like 75 per worker and 0.01 per unit would increase earnings by 250%.

This should probably have a [2015] in the title and maybe point to at least the English language people's daily source:

http://en.people.cn/n/2015/0715/c90000-8920747.html

Off tangent question - did anyone here fill out the email subscription form that takes up the entire screen when you go this article? I keep getting told they "work" even though I think they're terrible.

I wonder what they'll do when there's nobody left to buy the products. Maybe they can sell them to the robots themselves?

Why would there be nobody left to buy the products? And what does it have to do with replacing workers? I imagine that if they are producing something, they are doing so because of a demand. Once the demand is gone, they most likely will stop producing.

demand for consumer products is driven by consumer confidence, i.e. by surplus in worker wages after cost of living is accounted for.

if the workers are having trouble getting a decent wage, where does that surplus come from? what happens to consumer confidence, and aggregate demand if people are losing their jobs?

If we can figure out a decent economic system, then there won't be problems giving people a decent wage. Sure, if we keep doing things the way we are now then nobody will get a decent wage, but that's a very fixable problem.

My guess is that if robots put enough people out of work then the ability to pay will impact the demand

Basic income is the only future, truck drivers will be all out of work by 2020 for example

Read "The True Believer" and see if you come to the same conclusion.

"It is usually those whose poverty is relatively recent, the “new poor,” who throb with the ferment of frustration. The memory of better things is as fire in their veins. They are the disinherited and dispossessed who respond to every rising mass movement."

Too bad the article does not discuss the time it would take to break even on that investment.

I feel like this is always missing. Robots don't scale down, which is a real issue.

These should be American robots.

Defect rate dropped by 80%, I wonder how much of the productivity boost is related to that.

