Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tempted to Abandon React Native for Native Android (kelvinpompey.me)
15 points by silkodyssey 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Sounds like a good opportunity to build some performance-tuning muscle :)

Whether using RN or java, you'll want to know how to debug memory/performance issues on Android - they're mostly unavoidable on mobile devices!

(And maybe you can file some issues against React Native, too, which would be great and help the platform)

reply


That's a fair point about the opportunity to build some performance-tuning muscle but I imagine to do that would require solid knowledge of both React and Android. Where do I start? I am more inclined to go towards the native Android side first.

Aa a follow up, I just did a test with a native Android app doing the same thing: getting an image through an Intent. With the native Android app, the same image that was crashing the React Native app doesn't cause any problems.

reply


My next foray into mobile is going to be with this-

https://www.nativescript.org/

Digging through the api it just looks much more capable in directly calling android instead of abstracted cross platform blobs.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: