Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Software vendor argues that it has copyright in output of its CAD software (maw-law.com)
12 points by macmac 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





This case is with the Ninth Circuit on appeal. If you are interested in how courts conduct oral arguments in cases like this, there is a video recording available at http://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/media/view_video.php?pk_vid=0000...

reply


Once again the dangers of proprietary software in the businesplace raise their heads. I wish people with the ability would work on contributing more to the open source cad projects, because at one point suffering under autodesks draconionan and expensive licensing I tried to get a business to start switching but the open source stuff simply isn't up to snuff in most cases.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: