Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Software vendor argues that it has copyright in output of its CAD software
(
maw-law.com
)
12 points
by
macmac
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
macmac
11 minutes ago
This case is with the Ninth Circuit on appeal. If you are interested in how courts conduct oral arguments in cases like this, there is a video recording available at
http://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/media/view_video.php?pk_vid=0000...
reply
arca_vorago
0 minutes ago
Once again the dangers of proprietary software in the businesplace raise their heads. I wish people with the ability would work on contributing more to the open source cad projects, because at one point suffering under autodesks draconionan and expensive licensing I tried to get a business to start switching but the open source stuff simply isn't up to snuff in most cases.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply