gRPC bandwidth estimate
aristotle
47 minutes ago
For those deploying micro services using containers, would you please specify: 1) Number of containers/host 2) gRPC (or other RPC) requests/sec 3) Estimated bandwidth for gRPC 4) Do you use per node http proxy for client side load balancing?
