Iambic Keying – Debunking the Myth [pdf] (morsex.com)
TLDR; The efficiency gains from using true iambic keying are overstated. In addition, at rates above 30 wpm it is very difficult to actually use a true iambic method, so it's better to quit trying and use a non-iambic method.

I find this to be very timely, since I'm currently studying to upgrade from General to Extra and also planning to finally master Morse code. (By "master," I mean get to the skill level my dad demonstrated.) I learned to send on a straight key and never graduated to a bug, let alone an iambic paddle. I haven't used Morse code for almost three decades now, so I will be relearning how to send it. I never got much faster than about 15 wpm previously.

My dad could send and receive Morse code at around 70 - 80 wpm. He used a two-paddle iambic keyer very skilfully, but I have no idea whether he actually "squeezed" on letters like F, and he's gone now so I can't ask. I'll have to start practicing again to figure out what works best.

Also, updated link to Chuck K7QO's article: http://k7qo.net/sending.pdf

