Ways to Keep and Motivate Your Best Employees (medium.com)
4 points by uvestyli 1 hour ago | 2 comments





Nice post. As a team lead, I would like to put an emphasis on communication. Communication is crucial and I believe it is a good idea to let employees know what is expected of them, setting goals, etc. but I figured out it was even a better idea to spend lots of time and energy to give the big picture to the team and to be totally transparent about the project from all angles. Not the often heard "it's the software team, we don't need to communicate that to them" which I sincerely believe is a misconception.

Good article, motivating employees by offering them training courses, go to conferences and meetups, work on prototypes one or more days per month, give them a budget to buy books or a budget to organize meetups or hackathons in the office are all goods things to keep employees (developers) motivated ...

But one thing always seems to be a motivation taboo, I'm speaking of the salary. If your company is a good workplace where employees feel motivated and enjoy working but another company offers then 5% more salary then they will probably refuse the offer. But if that other company offers them 50% or even 100% more then you might lose that employee. So please dear CEOs out there, be aware of what the average salaries for employees are and offer them a pay raise if the salary they get is lower than the average. Don't wait until it's too late, hoping your employees won't use salary comparison tools and not notice for years that they could be earning far more if they would switch to another company.

