reply
But one thing always seems to be a motivation taboo, I'm speaking of the salary. If your company is a good workplace where employees feel motivated and enjoy working but another company offers then 5% more salary then they will probably refuse the offer. But if that other company offers them 50% or even 100% more then you might lose that employee. So please dear CEOs out there, be aware of what the average salaries for employees are and offer them a pay raise if the salary they get is lower than the average. Don't wait until it's too late, hoping your employees won't use salary comparison tools and not notice for years that they could be earning far more if they would switch to another company.
reply