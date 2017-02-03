Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
In Just 5 Moves, Grandmaster Loses and Leaves Chess World Aghast (npr.org)
There's some good discussion in this reddit thread: https://www.reddit.com/r/chess/comments/5rm88g/hou_yifan_res....

As someone who does statistics for a living and used to play tournament chess, a few of my disorganized opinions/thoughts:

* There's no conclusive evidence that her pairings were tampered with, and the pairings are in line with what seeds someone would be given by a computer. The probability of her playing that many women is very low, but the whole point of randomness is rare events happen (as humans we're very good at detecting patterns in randomness). Her accusations are plausible but not a given.

* I think her goal to break down the barriers of gendered chess is great. The chess world needs more women, and if there were more they would be completely competitive with men. She's fighting a good fight.

* One of the reasons I stopped playing chess is the egos. This one was relatively mild, but purposefully losing games is wrong, even if done in protest. Once you sit down at the chessboard and shake the other person's hand, you're agreeing to a good game. Throwing a game against a woman because you're grumpy she's a woman is not a good thing.

* But, her activist tactic worked, here we are talking about it.

There are pretty strong rules about how the draw on FIDE tournaments can be done and the programs that make them have to be certified. In one forum someone said they actually checked:

----

I see a lot of remarks saying "well, let them show the machine, so someone can check it", "It must be manipulated, this is so unlikely", etc.

The FIDE Swiss Dutch rules are on the FIDE website, in the handbook. There is pairings.fide.com which has a list of endorsed pairing software, meaning it was tested by FIDE to follow those rules. Why is nobody doing the checks?

Guess what? I did :)

Took the SwissManager tournament file from chess-results.com, created a TRF / FIDE rating report file, imported it, verified the pairings.

  Round 1: differences, which is to be expected: 
    people show up late, ratings get corrected, mistakes fixed, etc.
  Round 2, 3, 4: equal to the pairing in Gibraltar
  Round 5: a few differences in the group of people with 1.5 and 1 out of 4, nowhere near Hou.
    My educated guess: results of previous rounds were corrected after round 5 was paired
  Round 6, 7, 8: equal to pairing in Gibraltar
  Round 9: in the lower echelons 2 pairings were adjusted (the black players exchanged),
    due to (probably) Israeli not playing Iranian
  Round 10: equal to pairing in Gibraltar.
Does that count as sticking to the facts?

Without those modifications does she wind up playing against fewer women?

It would be good to know the chances for that. I'm guessing most of the other participants at each round were men, so they must have been pretty low...

Why are tournaments (or rankings; it's hard to tell from the article) sexed in the first place?

The major titles, tournaments, and ratings aren't gendered and haven't been for a long time. That said, it is still the case that men tend to be overwhelmingly better than women at chess, so separate tournaments and titles were specifically created just for women. No women are restricted from the "main" tournaments or the "main" titles, though. It is entirely possible for a woman to dethrone Magnus Carlsen as World Chess Champion -- it's just never happened before.

As for why this discrepancy exists, that's really a very different question, and it's one that I don't know the answer to. There are potentially many factors at play.

In chess this makes no sense. I can see that in other sports women are physically at a disadvantage but chess?

The simple fact is yes, for whatever reasons, women are physically disadvantaged at chess. Regardless of how shocking that is. (Cue "differ t oppprtunities", "different emphasis" etc. which I am very much willing to listen to cited arguments for).

Even if you intend to have a good faith discussion about gender dimorphism in chess (whether it be intrinsic or extrinsic), this thread has a high potential for descending into ideological chaos.

I believe, but am not sure, that the tournament and ratings are both non-gendered. But one can look at the list of rated players and observe who the top rated woman is on that list.

They talk in the article about how she worked to get OUT of gendered tournaments. This one isn't gendered, but it seems that there's a ghettoization of women in chess that she's working against.

> [Hou] recently left the women's chess circuit for mixed events where she can compete against men

It looks from the article like there is indeed a women-only circuit.

Ah yes. That does not surprise me. I thought that the person I was responding to was asking about this tournament specifically.

Misleading headline: she threw the match to protest against the tournament setup, having to play against too many women.

Question: isn't the drawing of opponents dependent on relative ratings?

If so then it probably makes sense that more of one population would match with each other, assuming there are significant statistical differences in the populations. For Chess, this is most certainly the case (top 100 is almost all male iirc).

I really didn't like the comments of the tournament GM as quoted in this article.

> I understand: If I was in her shoes, and I suddenly pulled a draw of six girls one after the other, I would say also, 'What is going on here?'

Maybe in the speaker's culture, using the diminutive term "girls" to refer to professional women in a professional context is considered fine, but it's definitely grating to me. I'd be willing to give that a pass if that were all. But he also said:

> I'm sorry for Yifan, because I think she let herself down a little bit today.

I really think Yifan is in a better position to judge whether she has let herself down than Callaghan is. Together these two comments read, to me, as quite paternalistic and tone deaf. If this is how he's speaking on the record, one has to wonder if his private attitude contributed to Yifan's decision to throw the game.

I agree. Does he also call the men, "boys"? Probably not. Not that it matters whether he does as that's still diminishing and dismissive.

It's also really insulting how he said she let herself down. She lived up to her beliefs and he should acknowledge that. Instead he invalidated her choices.

These are valid points, and important to call out this kind of language given the history of sexism.

Side note: One of my biggest frustrations on HN is seeing a comment downvoted without any counterargument given, as with this one. Would any downvoters care to voice their opinions?

If he's not allowed to say that he thinks she let herself down, then you're not allowed to say you think he's coming off as tone deaf, right? I think that because there's an issue of gender here, we are scrutinizing every word far too much.

I agree with him. One thing I learned when growing up playing sports is that you always do your best when playing. Throwing a fit or protesting by giving up only lets yourself down. Finish the game, and then go protest.

He's allowed to say whatever he wants, and I'm allowed to feel how I do about it, and discuss those feelings on this site.

Well she is supposed to be the best woman in the world by far yet the top 100 in the world are all men. She probably feels she should be competing mostly against men so she can get shots at those above her and move up.

When I read your excerpt, I immediately wondered if he is British. Turns out he is, and I believe this language is pretty common in their culture, at least traditionally. I do not know whether women in he U.K. are bothered by such comments esp if the man is much older than them, as is the case here.

As for commenting on letting herself down, well he is a TV commentator. You hear this sort of being said by TV commentators in basically every sport.

Agreed. You don't hear him referring to the male participants as "boys". This type of sexist language, while probably not intentional on the part of the speaker, is one of the reasons women struggle to be taken seriously in so many professional contexts.

FWIW I hear it too.

> I'm sorry for Yifan, because I think she let herself down a little bit today.

It takes a special kind of ego to think you can look into someone else's heart and decide that they let themselves down. It's evidence of a lack of character at minimum and a delusional personality at worst. I would not do business with such a person.

Perhaps when I was younger I was oblivious to this phrasing, but I seem to hear it more and more. The first time was with film-crit hulk during whatever-gate. Now I seem to hear it all over.

Personally, if I had been in the situation I would have looked at throwing a match as a perfectly legit option at that point in MY career.

That any mere organizer would feel the need to imply otherwise speaks only to their need to cover up their mistake. The truth is that they were notified of the error and did nothing, then persisted in the error. This is the definition of fault.

Random matching that has a clear anomaly should have been investigated at minimum and ultimately been thrown out. Case closed.

[why the downvote? This organizer did nothing when he should have acted. What is the problem?]

I am a man, nothing human is alien to me.

