Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Len/Mathematics: A computational algebra system in Smalltalk
(
github.com
)
12 points
by
mpweiher
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
galaxyLogic
27 minutes ago
Also see
https://github.com/Cuis-Smalltalk/Cuis-Smalltalk-Dev
"... We feel we are the real keepers of Smalltalk-80, and enablers of the Dynabook experience."
reply
svc
39 minutes ago
Very cool.
Make me think of PolyMath (
https://github.com/PolyMathOrg/PolyMath
)
Sven
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply