Len/Mathematics: A computational algebra system in Smalltalk (github.com)
12 points by mpweiher 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Also see https://github.com/Cuis-Smalltalk/Cuis-Smalltalk-Dev "... We feel we are the real keepers of Smalltalk-80, and enablers of the Dynabook experience."

Very cool.

Make me think of PolyMath (https://github.com/PolyMathOrg/PolyMath)

Sven

