Ask HN: How do you deal with managing cocky programmers?
1 point by tn_ 28 minutes ago | 1 comment





Depending on their age I show them the door as I have little patience for disruptive or disrespectful cockiness.

or, sometimes in the case of cocky interns, I let give them enough rope to hang themselves. Cockiness at a younger age is just unrefined ambition.

But an arrogant 30 year old that's been in the game for 5 years? Don't let the door hit your ass on the way out.

