Maybe moderate drinking isn’t so good for you after all (theconversation.com)
The headline looks like another entry in the endless "x is good for you / x is bad for you" genre of science journalism, but the article is actually a valuable object lesson in the complexities of trying to control for variables in any study. It's also a timely reminder of how socioeconomic factors remain one of the biggest predictors of health outcomes.

I've never drank before, so I'm a terrible person to comment about this: but what exactly is the supposed benefit of drinking? I go to dinner parties, clubs, etc. and it seems that alcohol is everywhere.

People mention that its social lubricant, but I just don't get it. I've had great times with groups that don't drink any alcohol: sometimes we just eat great food, play games, etc. I've had similar experiences with mixed groups of drinkers and nondrinkers.

Interestingly, when I'm in a group where everyone is drinking (except for myself) it seems like the entire interaction has moved to another dimension. Everyone just seems quiet.

Alcoholic drinks taste great (some), but the important bit is alcohol makes you feel really good. Temporarily.

It also helps people who struggle with small talk, or interacting with others in general, to relax and loosen up.

As a non drinker you probably don't like the taste of any or most alcoholic beverages. Whether it is conditioning or not, I do enjoy the taste of a good beer. There is not more 'benefit' to it than eating good food.

Not sure what your point is here. You've never tried it, so you don't know why people enjoy it? So why don't you try it and find out? There's a reason drinking is a popular activity all over the world. It's a lot of fun.

It creates a feeling of mild euphoria.

How do you explain psychedelics? Alcohol is a terrible drug as those go, but it is legal, so you might as well try once.

Mendelian randomization studies also support the notion that less alcohol intake is probably better for everyone (from a strictly cardiovascular health standpoint):

http://www.bmj.com/content/349/bmj.g4164

Isn't Mendelian Randomization prone to pleiotropy? I've never understood how people can control for that without a complete understanding of the genome.

Heaven forbid this news got out there and the alcohol companies had to fund more studies telling us all to have 2 beers a day. Because that's why this was teh going wisdom...

