People mention that its social lubricant, but I just don't get it. I've had great times with groups that don't drink any alcohol: sometimes we just eat great food, play games, etc. I've had similar experiences with mixed groups of drinkers and nondrinkers.
Interestingly, when I'm in a group where everyone is drinking (except for myself) it seems like the entire interaction has moved to another dimension. Everyone just seems quiet.
It also helps people who struggle with small talk, or interacting with others in general, to relax and loosen up.
