An Anonymous group just took down a fifth of the dark web (theverge.com)
9 points by Spydar007 55 minutes ago





Fills me with 1990 nostalgia of IRC being ddosed and no one being able to trade ccs or dcc them 0daywarez. Ah the sweet chaos and drama.

Fun times, glad to see people are still having fun :0)

The part about childporn though... That's pretty abhorrent. Nearly half. I just don't understand child porn. Why? I wonder if there are child porn "Hunters" that go after these scum. (by Hunters I mean White hats)

