Ask HN: Which book have you re-read recently?

https://www.amazon.com/Traction-Startup-Achieve-Explosive-Cu...
reply
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Honorverse#Honor_Harrington_se...
https://www.amazon.com/How-Get-Rich-Greatest-Entrepreneurs/d...
3rd time; learned something knew every time.
http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/34484.Small_Gods
It's the 13th book of Terry Pratchett's superb Discworld series, but it's the perfect entry point for anyone who hasn't read any of them because it doesn't require any exterior context, and it's pure Pratchett in his prime.
I honestly can't recommend it, and the rest of the series, highly enough. If you haven't experienced Pratchett's work then I implore you, beg you, to get a copy of this book today.
I love it. It's about doing the impossible, one step at a time
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Man's_Search_for_Meaning
https://www.amazon.com/Hard-Drive-Making-Microsoft-Empire/dp...
http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/41611.Hard_Drive
Mostly re-read the parts of the book that talk about the 80s (the creation of the PC, DOS, Windows, the PC clones, Microsoft and Intel outsmarting IBM, Microsoft bullying the rest of the industry, etc.).
No affiliate link: https://www.amazon.com/Clash-Eagles-Trilogy-Book/dp/11018853...
Edit: corrected author's name
https://www.amazon.com/Programming-Network-Perl-Paul-Barry/d...
https://www.amazon.com/People-Over-Profit-Purpose-Successful...
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/101869.The_Atrocity_Arch...
There are 7 books in the series now, and hopefully I'll finish the re-read not too long before the next one comes out!
I understood a lot more of the jokes this time through, I think I was in Elementary school the last time I read it :)
How do you continue learning more types of stuff that the book teaches you?
https://www.amazon.com/Traction-Startup-Achieve-Explosive-Cu...
reply