Ask HN: Which book have you re-read recently?
19 points by samblr 1 hour ago





Traction: How Any Startup Can Achieve Rapid Customer Growth

https://www.amazon.com/Traction-Startup-Achieve-Explosive-Cu...

The first 5 books of the Honor Harrington series, I'm on the 6th now and planning on re-reading all 13 the whole thing.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Honorverse#Honor_Harrington_se...

How to get Rich - Felix Dennis

https://www.amazon.com/How-Get-Rich-Greatest-Entrepreneurs/d...

The Audible version of this is excellent, one of my favorite Audible purchases. The narration reminds me of British comedies and sets the right tone for the book.

Siddhartha - http://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/2500

3rd time; learned something knew every time.

Small Gods.

http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/34484.Small_Gods

It's the 13th book of Terry Pratchett's superb Discworld series, but it's the perfect entry point for anyone who hasn't read any of them because it doesn't require any exterior context, and it's pure Pratchett in his prime.

I honestly can't recommend it, and the rest of the series, highly enough. If you haven't experienced Pratchett's work then I implore you, beg you, to get a copy of this book today.

Cryptonomicon - https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/816.Cryptonomicon

Deep Work by Cal Newport. http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/25744928-deep-work Eye opening reading for everyone who works in IT, science or any industry that requires long chunks of deep attention.

The Martian

I love it. It's about doing the impossible, one step at a time

Man's search for meaning by Victor Frank

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Man's_Search_for_Meaning

"Hard Drive: Bill Gates and the Making of the Microsoft Empire" (1992)

https://www.amazon.com/Hard-Drive-Making-Microsoft-Empire/dp...

http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/41611.Hard_Drive

Mostly re-read the parts of the book that talk about the 80s (the creation of the PC, DOS, Windows, the PC clones, Microsoft and Intel outsmarting IBM, Microsoft bullying the rest of the industry, etc.).

Clash of Eagles by Alan Smale, the best novel I read last year. Alternate history: Rome invades Cahokia.

No affiliate link: https://www.amazon.com/Clash-Eagles-Trilogy-Book/dp/11018853...

Edit: corrected author's name

Programming the network with Perl.

https://www.amazon.com/Programming-Network-Perl-Paul-Barry/d...

People Over Profit. Really enjoyed it both times.

https://www.amazon.com/People-Over-Profit-Purpose-Successful...

I wanted some light relief so I started re-reading Charles Stross' Laundry files, starting with The Atrocity Archives.

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/101869.The_Atrocity_Arch...

There are 7 books in the series now, and hopefully I'll finish the re-read not too long before the next one comes out!

The Color of Magic by Terry Pratchett

I understood a lot more of the jokes this time through, I think I was in Elementary school the last time I read it :)

Code - https://www.amazon.com/Code-Language-Computer-Hardware-Softw...

reinventing organizations https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/20787425-reinventing-org...

State of the Art by Iain M Banks

The Alchemist

The Fountainhead. Makes me a better person Everytime.

HPMoR

I loved that book more than the original. I think they should make it a movie.

How do you continue learning more types of stuff that the book teaches you?

